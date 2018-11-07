Victories for Greece, Russia, Hungary & Italy; Spain Splits

Courtesy: FINA

The FINA’s Women Water Polo World Leagues European preliminaries kicked-off on Saturday November 3 and continued on Tuesday November 6 in various European cities.

So far, Spain is the only team having played two games. In the first one Saturday, the Spaniards were defeated by the Russians 12-9 (4-1, 3-3, 3-2, 2-3) in Volgograd (RUS), but they took their revenge last night, beating Israel 11-5 (4-0, 2-2, 4-3, 1-0) next to Barcelona (ESP).

The Greeks managed to score 24 times against 5 for the Israeli women on Saturday 3rd (5-0, 7-2, 8-2, 4-1), while Hungary defeated France 13-4 (3-1, 4-1, 4-1, 2-1) on Tuesday in Eger (HUN) and Italy won 9-7 (4-3, 0-3, 3-0, 2-1) against the Netherlands in Eindhoven (NED).

Provisional ranking

GROUP A: 1. Greece 3pts ; 2. Russia 3pts ; 3. Spain 3pts ; 4. Israel 0

GROUP B: 1. Hungary 3pts; 2. Italy 3pts; 3. Netherlands 0; 4. France 0

The next games will be played on December 1 and 3 and 4. SCHEDULE of the Games Days available here

The Men’s World League European preliminaries resumes next week, on November 13 with six games across Europe.

You can follow the pool action and watch most games LIVE streamed or VOD on FINAtv.