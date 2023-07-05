Versatile Audrey Bull Commits to Nevada With Conference Scoring Times For Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Bull of Redding, California has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Nevada beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of Nevada, Reno! Thank you to my family, friends, and teammates who have supported me and helped me get to where I am now. I can’t wait to start this next chapter surrounded by an amazing team and coaches! Go Pack!! 💙 🐺

Bull competed for Redding Swim Team out of Redding, CA. She most recently competed in February at the Juanita Allington Memorial Meet. There she swam best times in the 200 butterfly (2:03.81) and 200 IM (2:06.24).

Bull was a Sierra Nevada LSC Athlete Representative. She also was a NSCIF (Northern Section California Interscholastic Federation) swimmer of the year in both 2021 and 2022.

Bull’s best SCY times are:

200 butterfly: 2:03.81

200 IM: 2:06.24

400 IM: 4:30.12

100 breast: 1:04.68

200 breast: 2:19.35

Bull will head east to Nevada where the team finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference this past season. Notably, they were only seven points behind third-place team Wyoming.

Based on her best times, Bull has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. Both of her best times would have made the ‘A’ final of the 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke this past season. She also would have made the ‘C’ finals of the 400 IM and 100 breast. Notably, the 200 fly and 200 breast are back-to-back events at conferences so she may have to choose between the two this upcoming season.

Bull joins a large class that will arrive on campus this fall. Also arriving with Bull will be Henley Kerr, Evie Floate, Molly Von Seggern, Olivia Stevenson, Evie Wood, Samantha Bristor, and Sydney Boudreaux. Like Bull, Stevenson and Kerr are also from California.

