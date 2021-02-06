Velly Sets French Age Record in 800 FR, Grousset and Manaudou Crack 50 in 100FR

2021 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

In the 800 free final this morning, Marc-Antoine Olivier sailed under the eight-minute mark, winning in a time of 7:54.51. Down in eighth place, 2005-born Sacha Velly clocked an 8:09.62, breaking the French age record for 16-year-olds. The old mark was an 8:11.08 done by Nicolas D’Oriano from 2013.

Velly, who just turned 16 last month, still has all of the calendar year to take that record down further. In January, he set the age record in the 1500 free, going 15:26.92.

21-year-old Maxime Grousset led the men’s 100 free this morning, going 49.31 to edge out 30-year-old Florent Manaudou (49.67). Grousset and Manaudou were both as fast as 48.6 in 2020. Tying for third were Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter and Greece’s Apostolos Christou (49.89), while Switzerland’s Nils Liess (50.16) and Hungary’s Kristof Milak (50.19) were both just shy of breaking 50.

Earlier in the session, Milak would be the only finisher under two minutes in the 200 fly, leading the charge at 1:59.54, ahead of fellow Hungarians Richard Marton (2:00.47) and Bence Biczo (2:02.00).

After dueling in the 100 back, French backstrokers Mewen Tomac and Yohann Ndoye Brouard will match-up again in the 50 back final tonight. Tomac was the fastest swimmer in prelims, going 25.29, just ahead of Brouard’s 25.41.

Hungarian star Katinka Hosszu was the only swimmer under 4:50 in the women’s 400 IM this morning, going 4:45.20. Second was Germany’s Kim Herkle (4:51.50), a Louisville commit, while French record-holder Fantine Lesaffre lurks in third (4:53.72), and should challenge Hosszu in the final. In the 200 back, Hosszu also picked up the top seed going into finals, posting a 2:14.84.

French star Charlotte Bonnet slipped under two minutes in the 200 free, going 1:59.81 to lead Russian distance standouts Anna Egorova (2:00.45) and Anastasia Kirpichnikova (2:01.93).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS