Vaskina, Sorokina Scratch Day 1 Prelims of Euro Juniors

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

LCM

Start lists are showing a handful of high-seed scratches on day 1 of the European Junior Championships, including Russians Anastasiia Sorokina (seeded 4th in the 400 IM)and Daria Vaskina (seeded 3rd in the 200 back). Italy’s fourth-seeded 200 backstroker Giulia D’Innocenzo is also absent from start lists.

There were also a handful of big names added from the original entry lists we saw.

Below, we’ll track the notable changes from start lists, focusing in on top 16 seeds only.

Day 1 Prelims – Changes From Entry Lists

Women’s 100 Free:

Scratch: #7 seed Anastasya Gorbenko (Israel)

Men’s 100 Back:

Added: #13 seed Costa Joao (Portugal)

(Portugal) Added: #16 seed Marvin Miglbauer (Austria)

Women’s 400 IM:

Scratch: #4 seed Anastasiia Sorokina (Russia)

(Russia) Scratch: #10 seed Lea Polonsky (Israel)

(Israel) Scratch: #11 seed Fanni Fabian (Hungary)

(Hungary) Scratch: #12 seed Eszter Szabo (Hungary)

Women’s 200 Back: