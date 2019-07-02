Vaskina, Sorokina Scratch Day 1 Prelims of Euro Juniors

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
Start lists are showing a handful of high-seed scratches on day 1 of the European Junior Championships, including Russians Anastasiia Sorokina (seeded 4th in the 400 IM)and Daria Vaskina (seeded 3rd in the 200 back). Italy’s fourth-seeded 200 backstroker Giulia D’Innocenzo is also absent from start lists.
There were also a handful of big names added from the original entry lists we saw.
Below, we’ll track the notable changes from start lists, focusing in on top 16 seeds only.
Day 1 Prelims – Changes From Entry Lists
Women’s 100 Free:
- Scratch: #7 seed Anastasya Gorbenko (Israel)
Men’s 100 Back:
- Added: #13 seed Costa Joao (Portugal)
- Added: #16 seed Marvin Miglbauer (Austria)
Women’s 400 IM:
- Scratch: #4 seed Anastasiia Sorokina (Russia)
- Scratch: #10 seed Lea Polonsky (Israel)
- Scratch: #11 seed Fanni Fabian (Hungary)
- Scratch: #12 seed Eszter Szabo (Hungary)
Women’s 200 Back:
- Scratch: #3 seed Daria Vaskina (Russia)
- Scratch: #4 seed Giulia D’Innochenzo (Italy)
- Scratch: #13 seed Anastasya Gorbenko (Israel)
