Vanotterdijk, Henveaux Fire Off National Records At 2024 Belgian SC Championships

2024 BELGIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, November 9th – Monday, November 11th

Ghent, Belgium

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2024 Belgian Short Course Championships wrapped up tonight from Ghent with the competition serving as a qualification opportunity for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

This year’s meet attracted the nation’s top-tier talent; however, the championships spanned 3 days instead of the typical 2 that’s been in years past.

As is the case nearly every time she dives in, 19-year-old Roos Vanotterdijk fired off multiple national records as the meet unfolded.

Vanotterdijk clocked a time of 52.78 in the women’s 100m freestyle, dipping under the 53-second barrier for the first time in her young career.

Opening in 25.44 and closing in 27.34, Vanotterdijk earned the silver in the event. It was Dutch ace Wijk van Milou who struck gold, touching in 52.55.

Even in the silver medal position, Vanotterdijk’s result overtook her own previous Belgian national record of 53.15 notched last month at the International Swimming Festival in Germany.

Displaying her versatility, Vanotterdijk also established a new national standard in the women’s 100m back.

Vanotterdijk stopped the clock at 56.78, destroying her previous record of 58.04 from last month in the Netherlands. She narrowly slides into the list of this season’s top performers in slot #10 due to that performance.

2024-2025 SCM Women 100 Back Regan USA

Smith 2 Kaylee

MCKEOWN AUS 54.56 3 Gretchen

Walsh USA 54.89 4 Beata

Nelson USA 55.72 5 Iona

ANDERSON AUS 55.79 6 Ingrid

Wilm CAN 56.01 7 Béryl

GASTALDELLO FRA 56.07 8 Anastasiya

Shkurdai NIA 56.47 9 Qian

Xinan CHN 56.68 10 Pauline

MAHIEU FRA 57.07 View Top 26»

Finally, the 100m IM record also fell victim to Vanotterdijk with the ace turning in a gold medal-worthy 58.24 to earn the gold. That represented another big-time drop, surpassing her previous PB and Belgian standard of 59.25 from Germany’s festival.

On the men’s side, Lucas Henveaux, formerly of Cal, busted out a winning result of 3:37.23 to produce a new lifetime best in the 400m free.

Henveaux’s previous career-best entering this competition rested at the 3:37.91 notched at last year’s European Short Course Championships. The 24-year-old qualified for Budapest with that record-breaking performance.