Teen Van Selm Continues Momentum With London Regional Medal Haul

2019 LONDON REGIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, May 4th – Sunday, May 6th

London Aquatics Centre & Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

LCM

Results

One of the many Regional Summer Championships happening across Great Britain took place last weekend, as the young swimmers of the London Region hit the London Aquatics Centre pool for some long course racing action. Among them was Bromley teen Tamryn Van Selm, the 15-year-old who broke through in a big way at the British National Swimming Championships this past April.

At that World Championships, World Junior Championships and European Junior Championships qualification meet, 15-year-old Van Selm held her own against some of the nation’s best, making 2 senior finals before the competition was through. Van Selm finished 8th in the senior 50m free final in a time of 26.02 and 8th in the senior 200m free final in a time of 2:01.56. For her efforts, the teen was named to Britain’s European Junior Championships roster.

Not resting on her laurels, Van Selm was one of the main attractions of the recently concluded Regional Summer Championships in London, taking home a collection of hardware. The teen snared age group gold in the 50m free in 26.24, the 100m free in 56.41, the 200m free in 2:04.36, the 400m free in 4:24.71 and the 200m IM in 2:24.91. The Bromley swimmer also nabbed silver in the 100m back in 1:05.11.

Another racer who reaped multiple golds was Camden Swiss swimmer Ally Larson, the 19-year-old who topped the women’s 100m fly 200m fly, 200m IM and 100m free events for 17+. Larson’s times included 1:01.11 in the 100m fly, 2:19.56 for the 200m IM, 2:15.45 for the 200m fly and 57.51 for the 100m free.

Romford’s Daniel Gencas took the men’s 16 years 200m free/400m free double, hitting times of 1:56.97 and 4:09.49, respectively, while Haringey’s Shakil Giordani won the men’s 50m fly in the only sub-26 time of the field in 26.95.