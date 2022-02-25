VA High School State Champion Matthew Heilman Commits to Virginia (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Matthew Heilman has announced his commitment to the University of Virginia. The local Charlottesville product is expected to arrive in the fall of 2022.

Matthew Heilman is the older brother of Thomas Heilman, who has broken over a dozen National Age Group Records in the last year as a 13-14.

Matthew Heilman and his younger brother Thomas combined to lead Western Albermarle High School to the Virginia High School State Championships last week, more-than-doubling the output of the runners-up from Blacksburg High.

Matthew Heilman trains with Cavalier Aquatics/CYAC – a club that formed by the merger last year of the University of Virginia post-grad group and the local YMCA program. That means he shares deck space and a club affiliation with University of Virginia swimmers already.

Matthew Heilman won an individual state title in the 200 IM (1:51.45) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (56.68), as well as swimming on the winning 200 free relay and second-place 400 free relay.

His best events are not on the high schools schedule: the 400 IM and 200 breast. He swam those races, along with the 200 IM and 100 breast, at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East in December. There, he qualified for the C Final in the 200 breast, placing 22nd overall.

His shift to those longer events began more moving out of the pandemic, which coincided with Gary Taylor, best known for his work with distance athletes, taking over as the program’s head coach.

Matthew Heilman Event Progression

200 IM 400 IM 200 Breast Senior 1:51.27 3:58.05 2:01.74 Junior 1:53.85 4:03.19 2:02.19 Sophomore 1:58.52 4:27.56 2:18.49 Freshman 2:03.40 4:24.98 2:12.33

Matthew Heilman Best Times, Short Course Yards

200 IM – 1:51.27

400 IM – 3:50.05

100 breast – 56.22

200 breast – 2:01.74

Heilman’s best times are slower than the typical recent Virginia recruit, but his progression (and his proximity to the school) makes him a potential developmental pickup for the Cavaliers. The men’s and women’s teams already have two other local athletes on their roster – August Lamb and Athena Vanyo.

This year, it took 3:54.14 in the 400 IM, 1:46.94 in the 200 IM, and 1:59.29 in the 200 breaststroke to qualify for the scoring C finals at the ACC Championships.

