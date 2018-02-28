UVA Class of 2023 Gets Another Verbal: In-state Standout Lexi Cuomo

The DeSorbo Effect is in full swing in Charlottesville, Virginia this week. After claiming the conference title at the 2018 ACC women’s swimming and diving championships, the Cavaliers have earned three big verbal commitments: Ella Nelson, Kate Douglass, and Maddie Donohoe. Now the versatile sprinter Lexi Cuomo of Clifton, Virginia has added her verbal commitment to the pile. Cuomo announced via social media:

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UVA!! I’m so thankful for the support of my family, coaches, and friends in getting me here and I can’t wait to be a cavalier🔶⚔️🔷 #wahoowa”

Cuomo is just wrapping up her junior season at Centreville High School. She was runner-up a week ago in the 50 free (22.99) and 100 fly (53.05) at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 State Meet. She also contributed a blazing 22.43 anchor to the winning 200 free relay, and a 23.04 butterfly led to the third-place 200 medley relay. A year ago, Cuomo was runner-up in the 100 fly and placed 7th in the 100 back, earning a spot on The Washington Post’s inaugural Winter All-Met Girls’ Swimming and Diving Team.

Cuomo does her club swimming with Mason Makos Swim Team. She placed 8th in the women’s 100 fly at Winter Nationals, going a best time in prelims to qualify for the A final. She also competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 fly (C finalist). Last summer, between U.S. Nationals and U.S. Open, she improved her LCM times in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 50/100/200 fly.

Cuomo is another example of how UVA is succeeding in keeping homegrown Virginia talent in-state. The high school class of 2018 saw Virginians Cassidy Bayer commit to Cal, Emma Muzzy to NC State, and Sinead Eksteen to Notre Dame. Now, two of the top names out of the state -Donohoe and Cuomo- are staying put, and committing early.

Cuomo’s top 100 fly time would have earned points for the Cavs at 2018 ACC Championships in the B final, and she’s not far off in the 50/100 free. UVA will graduate 3/4 of the sprint free relay (Dina Rommel, Laine Reed, and Caitlin Cooper) this year so Cuomo will be looked upon to take the baton.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.99

100 free – 49.71

50 fly – 24.49

100 fly – 52.89

50 back – 25.00

100 back – 54.18

