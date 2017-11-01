USC Remains #1 In Collegiate Water Polo Rankings

Press Release courtesy of the CWPA

The Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the Men’s Varsity National Top 20, Division III Top 10, Northeast Water Polo Conference (NEWPC) Top Five and Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Top Five Week 9/November 1 Polls for the 2017 season.

The University of Southern California remains at No. 1 this week as the National Top 20 experiences significant changes in positions No. 12-to-20 from the October 25 voting.

Minor adjustments occur in the Division III Top 10 Poll with Pomona-Pitzer Colleges sticking at No. 1 with the majority of the teams remaining positioned in their same berths from last week.

Defending Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Champion Bucknell University hangs onto the top spot in the MAWPC Top Five rankings as a unanimous top selection, while defending Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) Champion Harvard University return to the No. 1 spot in the NWPC Top Five.

Voted on by a panel of coaches from the MAWPC, NEWPC, Golden Coast Conference, Western Water Polo Association (WWPA), Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), SCIAC and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the polls will be compiled and released on Wednesday during each week of the season through the week following the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship.

2017 Men’s Varsity National Top 20 (Week 9/November 1)

The University of Southern California retains its position on top for the fifth week in a row by staying at No. 1 in the Week 9/November 1 Men’s Varsity National Top 20 Poll.

USC (99 points), which loses its position as a unanimous top selection, leads a Top 20 in which no changes occur in the Top 11.

Defending National Champion the University of California (96 points), the University of California-Los Angeles (90 points), Stanford University (86 points), University of the Pacific (80 points), the University of California-Irvine (74 points), Long Beach State University(70 points), Pepperdine University (66 points), the University of California-Davis (61 points), the University of California-Santa Barbara(55 points) and San Jose State University (48 points) follow the Trojans at No. 2-to-11, respectively, as the majority of the poll remains unchanged from the Week 8/October 25 voting.

The University of California-San Diego (43 points) and Harvard University (41 points) both move up one place to take over at No. 12 and 13, respectively, while Princeton University (36 points) falls two spots to No. 14.

St. Francis College Brooklyn (26 points) is the biggest mover this week as the Terriers improve four slots from No. 19-to-15 with Brown University (21 points) and Pomona-Pitzer Colleges (21 points) tied at No. 16.

Bucknell University (20 points), California Baptist University (13 points) and Santa Clara University (3 points) complete the Top 20.

2017 Men’s Varsity Top 20 (Week 9/November 1) Rank Team Week 8 Poll Points 1 University of Southern California 1 99 2 University of California 3 96 3 University of California-Los Angeles 2 90 4 Stanford University 4 86 5 University of the Pacific 5 80 6 University of California-Irvine 6 74 7 Long Beach State University 7 70 8 Pepperdine University 8 66 9 University of California-Davis 9 61 10 University of California-Santa Barbara 10 55 11 San Jose State University 11 48 12 University of California-San Diego 13 43 13 Harvard University 14 41 14 Princeton University 12 36 15 St. Francis College Brooklyn 19 26 16 (T) Brown University 15 21 16 (T) Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 16 21 18 Bucknell University 17 (T) 20 19 California Baptist University 17 (T) 13 20 Santa Clara University 20 (T) 3 RV Whittier College RV 2 RV Fordham University 20 (T) 1 RV George Washington University RV 1

2017 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Week 9/November 1)

The Sagehens of Pomona-Pitzer Colleges remain at No. 1 in the Week 9/November 1 Men’s Varsity Division III poll.

Pomona-Pitzer (99 points) leads a Top 10 which experiences minor changes.

Johns Hopkins University (94 points) remains at No.2, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (87 points) breaks out of a tie at No. 3 with Chapman University (86 points) to take over sole possession of the third position.

Chapman slips back to No. 4 with Whittier College (80 points) staying at No. 5.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (74 points) and the University of Redlands (72 points) exchange the No. 6 and 7 spots withCalifornia Lutheran University (68 points), the University of La Verne (49 points) and the California Institute of Technology (45 points) remaining at No. 8-to-10.

2017 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Week 9/November 1) Rank Team Week 8 Poll Points 1 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 1 99 2 Johns Hopkins University 2 94 3 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 3 (T) 87 4 Chapman University 3 (T) 86 5 Whittier College 5 80 6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 7 74 7 University of Redlands 6 72 8 California Lutheran University 8 68 9 University of La Verne 9 49 10 California Institute of Technology 10 45 RV Connecticut College RV 12 RV Penn State Behrend NR 11

2017 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 9/November 1)

Bucknell University retains its Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, Week 7 and Week 8 selection as the No. 1 team in the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) as the Bison top the Week 9/November 1 Top Five Poll.

The 2016 MAWPC Champion Bison (100 points) are once again a unanimous top selection after previously earning 100 points in the Preseason, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, Week 7 and Week 8 polls.

Fordham University (93 points), George Washington University (92 points), Wagner College (85 points) and Johns Hopkins University(48 points) retain the remainder of the positions in the Top Five.

2017 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 9/November 1) Rank Team Week 8 Poll Points 1 Bucknell University 1 100 2 Fordham University 2 93 3 George Washington University 3 92 4 Wagner College 4 85 5 Johns Hopkins University 5 48 RV United States Naval Academy RV 32

2017 Men’s Varsity Northeast Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 9/November 1)

2016 Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) Champion Harvard University – which topped the Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4 Polls – returns to the top position in the league’s Week 9/November 1 Top Five Poll

The Crimson (98 points) – who took down former No. 1 Princeton University (95 points) and No. 2 St. Francis College Brooklyn (92 points) by scores of 10-9 and 15-13, respectively, last week – moves in front of the Tigers and Terriers for the first time in five weeks.

Week 5, 6 and 8 leader Princeton slides back to No. 2 with Week 7 frontrunner St. Francis dropping back to No. 3.

Brown University (84 points) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (81 points) once again round out the Top Five.