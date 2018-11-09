USA Synchro Tabs Adam Andrasko as New CEO

Courtesy: USA Synchro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Adam Andrasko, an experienced Olympic sports professional, has been named USA Synchro’s new chief executive officer.

Andrasko comes to USA Synchro with a diverse background in Olympic sport. He spent seven years with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), where he served in multiple roles. Most recently he served as the Member Services Director at USA Field Hockey.

“USA Synchro is excited to welcome Adam as the CEO of our organization. His enthusiasm is contagious, and we look forward to his help as we move our organization forward,” USA Synchro President Linda Loehndorf said.

“I can’t thank Linda and the USA Synchro Board of Directors enough for the opportunity to engage with the members of this great organization.” Andrasko said. “I am excited to improve services to all of our members, develop the foundation of the organization that has been created before me, and provide our athletes, coaches and judges with the support they deserve to succeed.

“I have interacted with coaches, athletes and staff members of USA Synchro throughout my Olympic career, and it is clear to me that this sport and organization are made of passionate, dedicated, and caring people. It is an honor for me to lead all of you, and I look forward to the successes we will create together.”

Andrasko and the USA Synchro Board of Directors have begun to identify priorities and objectives to advance the organization’s strategic plan. These priorities include, but are not limited to, improving member services, support of the National Teams, coach and judge services, communication strategies and revenue generation opportunities.

While at the USOC, Andrasko worked in athlete health and wellness in his role in the Athlete Services department. He transitioned into an operations role at the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center, where he served USA Synchro programs among other National Governing Bodies (NGB). A year later he was promoted into the Training Sites and Community Partnerships department, where he worked directly with the leaders of multi-sport organizations like the YMCA of the USA, Boys and Girls Clubs of America and 34 others. He was also responsible for the delivery of the USOC’s largest outreach program, Olympic Day.

Andrasko then transitioned his career path to NGB work at USA Field Hockey. For nearly three years he was responsible for membership services, sponsorship and event marketing, communications and fundraising. During his time at USA Field Hockey, membership increased by more than 4,000, sponsors increased from 37 to 44, social media increased by 20% across all social media platforms, and philanthropic gifts increased by nearly $70,000.

In 2017, Andrasko attended and graduated from the prestigious International Olympic Academy. He received his master’s degree in sport management from Old Dominion University and earned his bachelor’s degree in sport administration from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.

Andrasko and his wife, Rio, welcomed their son Witt into the world in March of this year. They currently reside in the city of the national office, Colorado Springs.