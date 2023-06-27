USA Swimming Updates Psych Sheets on Eve of 2023 US National Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 27 – July 1, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheets

Meet Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

On the eve of the start of the 2023 US National Swimming Championships and International Team Trials, USA Swimming has released a new version of the psych sheets with a few changes.

While most of the changes are minor additions or subtractions further down the psych sheet, like Texas A&M swimmer Baylor Nelson adding an entry in the 200 free (25th seed), at least one has implications for the four major team being selected by USA Swimming at this meet.

18-year old Cavan Gormsen has dropped the 800 free from her schedule, where she was going to be the 9th seed. The Virginia commit is a member of the USA Swimming Junior National Team in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles, and that seed matched the 400 free as her highest rank coming into the meet.

She holds on to entries in the 100 free (#48 seed – 55.79), 200 free (#14 seed – 1:58.87), 400 free (#9 seed – 4:08.38), and 1500 free (#14 seed – 16:29.88).

The 800 free was due to be swum on the first day of the meet on Tuesday.

Gormsen is eligible for all four of the USA Swimming teams being selected this summer, so a 9th seed would have put her in strong position to make an international team.

Note: there was a high-seeded swimmer in the men’s 100 back that was scratched from the meet, but that entry time was an error, so not a true scratch.