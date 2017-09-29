USA Swimming Sending 10 Youngsters To Tokyo/Singapore World Cups

USA Swimming will send 10 of its top youth swimmers to the final two stops of the 2017 FINA World Cup, a roster that includes Regan Smith, Michael Andrew, Andrew Abruzzo, Dakota Luther and Alex Walsh.

Those five, despite being 18 and under, are members of USA Swimming’s senior national team for 2017-2018. They’ll be joined by five other top junior talents in competing at the short course meters racing tour in Asia.

Here’s the full roster, per USA Swimming:

Staff

Head Coach Doug Wharam (Nashville Aquatic Club)

Manager Jeri Marshburn (Irvine Novaquatics)

Team Physician Jim Johnson

USA Swimming also says it will be sending veteran Olympic medalists Lia Neal and Tom Shields to the meet as “national team reps.”

The World Cup resumes again this weekend with a stop in Hong Kong and another in Doha next week. It appears USA Swimming’s crew won’t start the third cluster in Beijing, but will join the tour for the 7th stop in Tokyo, Japan on November 14-15 and the 8th and final stop in Singapore on November 18-19.