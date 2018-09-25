USA Swimming Hires CSCAA’s Joel Shinofeld

USA Swimming has hired former College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Executive Director Joel Shinofeld as its new Managing Director of Sport Development, the organization announced today.

In his CSCAA role, Shinofeld focused on protecting college swimming programs in the crosshairs to be cut by athletic departments. He’s a former college coach, professor and aquatics director, and has also been involved in the sport at the club level.

USA Swimming says Shinofeld will take over the Sport Development Division and will “support the growth of the sport at all levels and connect swimming stakeholders from grassroots to competitive levels.”

The full USA Swimming press release is below:

Colorado Springs, Colo. – USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced the hiring of former College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Executive Director Joel Shinofield as Managing Director of Sport Development. Shinofield will be responsible for overseeing the Sport Development Division within the Technical Business Unit and executing a strategic plan that enhances the development and education of athletes, coaches, clubs and Local Swimming Committees (LSC) across all levels of the sport in the U.S.

“We are excited to add such a well-respected and knowledgeable executive like Joel to our organization,” USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger said. “His dedicated work and leadership at the CSCAA, coupled with his years of coaching, are a testament to his passion to further develop the sport of swimming in our country.”

In his role, Shinofield will support the growth of the sport at all levels and connect swimming stakeholders from grassroots to competitive levels. He will lead efforts to advance organizational initiatives promoting membership growth and retention. Shinofield will oversee, grow and support USA Swimming member clubs, including membership retention and new club acquisition. He will also endeavor to advance coach leadership and education.

“I’ve been involved in competitive swimming for over two decades, from age-group coaching to the high school, and collegiate levels and I look forward to serving all of these constituencies in this new role,” Shinofield stated. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to work with everyone at USA Swimming to strengthen and grow the sport. I would also like to thank all of the coaches, board members, and staff that I have worked with over the past six years at the CSCAA, I am grateful for your support and the many friendships developed along the way.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Joel and the CSCAA could not be happier for him and his family,” CSCAA President Clark Campbell said. “Our organization grew to unprecedented heights under his leadership. We know Joel will continue growing the sport at all levels within USA Swimming. He is truly a gifted sports executive.”

Prior to his last seven years at the CSCAA, where he focused his efforts to help protect college swimming programs at risk of being eliminated, Shinofield held the position of Head Coach, Director of Aquatics and Associate Professor at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va. While at the Division III swimming school, he was named four-time Bluegrass Mountain Conference Coach of the Year, achieved five NCAA Top 25 finishes including two Top 10 Finishes, and captured four conference championships, one runner-up and two third-place finishes against Division II Scholarship programs.

He also held leadership positions with Minnesota Swimming, Inc, served as head coach of the Richfield Swim Club, in Richfield, Minn., and was an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota. Shinofield began his career in the non-profit industry as Program Director at Youth Trust, Minneapolis, a nonprofit created to build and enhance the linkage between the business community and public schools.

Shinofield, who will begin his new role in mid-October, will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger.