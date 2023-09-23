USA Swimming Adds Sabir Muhammad to Board of Directors, Reelects Kathleen Prindle

USA Swimming’s House of Delegates (HOD) has elected former American record holder and Short Course World Championship medalist Sabir Muhammad to a four-year term on its Board of Directors.

Muhammad replaces outgoing member Bill Schalz, gives USA Swimming’s Board of Directors more than one-third representation by 10-Year and 10-Year+ Athletes, according to the national governing body’s press release.

Muhammad lowered 10 American records throughout his career, becoming the first Black swimmer to set one in 1997 (100 butterfly). He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in international relations the following year along with seven Pac-10 titles and three NCAA records to his name.

At the 2000 Short Course World Championships, Muhammad collected a silver medal in the 400 free relay as well as an individual bronze in the 50 fly. In the process, he became the first African-American swimmer to medal at major international meet.

Between 2009-19, Muhammad founded the Atlanta Swim School and taught hundreds of kids how to swim. He wrote a children’s book, Born to Swim, and earned induction into the Georgia Aquatics Hall of Fame. The 47-year-old Louisville native got his MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and now works as a senior director at Magnite, an advertising technology company.

The eligible voting members of the HOD also reelected Kathleen Prindle to another four-year term on USA Swimming’s Board of Directors. The longtime Florida prep coach and former American Swim Coaches Association (ASCA) vice president was first elected to the Board of Directors in 2019.

Prindle has coached more than two decades at Grandview Prepatory, a private school in Boca Raton, Florida. Last year, she served as head coach for USA Swimming’s Boys National Select Camp. Over the past 30-plus years, she has coached at U.S. Olympic Team Trials, World Aquatics Swimming Championships, and Olympic Games, training national qualifiers from more than 18 countries.