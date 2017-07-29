2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Being a relatively new event, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that the 4×100 mixed free relay would see a new world record established tonight. What wasn’t clear was just how much it would be lowered by.

The USA trotted out its best possible lineup and took a metaphorical sledgehammer to the previous record of 3:23.05, with Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, and Simone Manuel knocking a combined 3.45 seconds off the mark to win in 3:19.60.

Dressel, in his third swim of the night, clocked a 47.22, demonstrating an ability to swim 47-low multiple times that’s has no precedent outside of the supersuit era. Adrian followed up with a solid 47.49, at which point the US had almost a two second lead over the rest of the field. Comerford maintained that lead with a very strong 52.72, before Manuel put the thing away with a 52.18.

Comparative Splits

2015 Swimmer 2015 Time 2017 Time 2017 Swimmer Lochte 48.79 47.22 Dressel Adrian 47.29 47.49 Adrian Manuel 53.66 52.71 Comerford Franklin 53.21 52.18 Manuel

The previous world record swim, set by the US at the 2015 World Championship in Kazan. Comparing today’s splits to those, there was pretty steady improvement across the board. Dressel was 1.57 seconds faster than Lochte on the leadoff leg, Adrian was just two-tenths slower than his time from two years ago, and Comerford and Manuel were nearly two seconds faster combined than Manuel and Missy Franklin were in 2015.

Today, the Dutch squad of Ben Schwietert (49.12), Kyle Stolk (47.80), Femke Hemmskerk (52.33), and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (52.56) combined for a time of 3:21.81, also well under the previous world record. This marks the 2nd straight time that the USA and the Netherlands went 1-2 in this event at worlds.

The USA have won five of six relays so far this week, with the sole loss being in the men’s 4×200 free, where they earned bronze. Given the results of the 100m events, the USA should win gold in both the men’s and the women’s 4×100 medley relays tomorrow, making it seven relay golds total.