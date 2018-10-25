USA Pentathlon Elite Level Recruitment Program

Courtesy: Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, Director of Recruitment and Development; USA Pentathlon

The elite Junior/Senior level athlete recruitment program focuses on athletes who are in college or post-grads and have fast swimming and running times with talent for other Pentathlon events. These athletes are identified through many initiatives and are channeled to the elite-development level program across the country with the ultimate goal of progressing through domestic events to competing at the international senior competitions, such as World Cups, World Championships, 2023-2027 Pan American Games and 2024-2028 Olympic Games.

USA Pentathlon is looking for high school and collegiate swimmers with a running background. Benchmarks for elite level recruits are based on their pentathlon points in swimming and running times as well as experience in other sports (see benchmarks below). Our goal is to recruit athletes who have enough swim+run points to qualify for USA Pentathlon training camps at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Having a swimming background is important for elite level recruits. It is hard to improve swimming at age 16+ and reach above mentioned times with little or no swimming background, whereas running can still be developed at later ages.

Benchmarks for Elite Level Recruits

Gender Swim Time (200 m) Run Time (2 miles) Pentathlon Score in Swim and Run Experience in Other Sports Women 2:15 280 points +/-1sec=2pts 11:45 595 points +/-1sec=1pt 875 points or higher Fencing Equestrian Shooting Other sports (combat sports, games, gymnastics, etc) Men 2:05 or faster 300 points +/-1sec=2pts 10:30 or faster 670 points +/-1sec=1pt 970 points or higher Fencing Equestrian Shooting Other sports (combat sports, games, gymnastics, etc)

Free Training Camp for Elite Level Recruits

USA Pentathlon is hosting a training camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs from December 11th to 17th. To qualify for a free camp, female swimmers should score 875 points in swimming and running (see the benchmarks above). Examples of score for females:

Swimming 200 meters 2:15 (280 pentathlon points) and running 2 miles in 11:45 (595 pentathlon points)

Swimming 200 meters 2:05 (300 pentathlon points) and running 2 miles in 12:05 (575 pentathlon points)

Any combination of swimming and running times (faster swimming and slower running or slower swimming and faster running) that scores 875 qualifies female athletes for a free training camp.

To qualify for a free camp, male swimmers should score 970 points in swimming and running (see the benchmarks above). Examples of score for males:

Swimming 200 meters 2:05 (300 pentathlon points) and running 2 miles in 10:30 (670 pentathlon points)

Swimming 200 meters 1:55 (320 pentathlon points) and running 2 miles in 10:50 (650 pentathlon points)

Any combination of swimming and running times (faster swimming and slower running or slower swimming and faster running) that scores 970 qualifies male athletes for a free training camp.

Athletes who have good swimming and running scores are invited to contact Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas at [email protected] Please, also visit USA Pentathlon website www.usapentathlon.org.