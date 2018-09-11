USA Men Open FINA World Cup with 15-10 Loss to Croatia

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

BERLIN, Germany – The USA Men’s National Team opened play at the FINA World Cup with a 15-10 loss to Croatia.

Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC) scored three goals to lead the Team USA attack with McQuin Baron (North Tustin, CA/USC/NYAC) adding six saves in net. Team USA returns to action on Wednesday when they meet Serbia at 11:30am et/8:30am pt.

All matches stream live and are available on-demand on FINA TV by visiting FINATV.LIVE (subscription required). Live stats may be available at livewaterpolo.com. For more information on the Team USA roster, schedule and new rules that are being tested at this event, click here.

The match was close early on with the two teams tied at 1-1 in the first and then again moments later at 2-2 thanks to a Bowen power play strike. Croatia would pull ahead with a 3-2 lead after the first. Croatia added four more goals in the second quarter and took a 7-4 lead into intermission. Early in the third quarter Luca Cupido (Santa Margherita, Italy/California/Olympic Club) powered his way to the cage for a goal to make it 7-5. Croatia would respond with three more goals in the quarter to lead 10-7 going to the fourth.

Trailing 12-8 in the fourth, Bowen again delivered with 3:45 remaining to make it 12-9 Croatia. Team USA would get no closer as Croatia took the 15-10 victory. Team USA went 5/11 on power plays and 0/1 on penalties while Croatia was 7/13 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring

USA 10 (2, 2, 3, 3) A. Bowen 3, D. Woodhead 2, M. Irving 2, L. Cupido 1, B. Stevenson 1, A. Obert 1

CRO 15 (3, 4, 3, 5)

Saves – USA – M. Baron 6

6×5 – USA – 5/11 – CRO – 7/13

Penalties – USA – 0/1 – CRO – 1/1