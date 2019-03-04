USA Diving Reveals 2019 Tier Two Squad

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS – The USA Diving High Performance department announced today the 2019 High Performance Tier Two Squad. The squad consists of 15 divers, and features two members of the 2018 FINA World Cup squad that competed last June in Wuhan, China, Maria Coburn (Austin, Texas) and Zach Cooper (Greenwood, Ind./Miami, Fla.).

The High Performance Tier Two Squad is made up of divers who most exhibit the potential, skill and determination to become 2020 U.S. Olympic Team members. A review of the High Performance Squad is conducted periodically, and divers may be removed or added from the squad following such evaluations.

The Tier Two squad is listed alphabetically with the diver’s hometown and training site. Please note that athletes may be postgraduates, but train at their university.

Tier Two:

Mark Anderson (Lake Forest, Calif./Austin, Texas)

Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, Ind./Minneapolis, Minn.)

Ben Bramley (Wellesley, Mass./West Lafayette, Ind.)

Emily Bretscher (Knoxville, Tenn./West Lafayette, Ind.)

Maria Coburn (Austin, Texas)*

Zach Cooper (Greenwood, Ind./Miami, Fla.)*

Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo.)

Anne Fowler (Burke, Va.)

Alison Gibson (Austin, Texas)

Briadam Herrera (Miami, Fla.)

Abi Knapton (Omaha, Neb./Lincoln, Neb.)

Olivia Rosendahl (Los Angeles, Calif./Evanston, Ill.)

Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz.)

Jacob Siler (Knoxville, Tenn./Columbus, Ohio)

Jordan Windle (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Austin, Texas)

*2018 FINA World Cup team member

