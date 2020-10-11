US Open Qualifier Nathan Lee Verbally Commits to UCSD for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Nathan Lee from Bellevue, Washington has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, San Diego for 2021-22.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California, San Diego! I would like to thank my coaches, friends and teammates for supporting and pushing me through this long journey. A special thanks to my parents for always being my number one fans. Go Tritons! 🔱🧜‍♂️”

Lee is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Newport High School and Bellevue Club Swim Team. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM. In his junior year high school season, he came in 2nd in the 100 back (50.96) and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:51.48) at the 2020 Washington Boys 4A State Championships.

Lee had a stellar short course season in 2019, notching best times in nearly every event in just two meets in December. First, he competed at Winter Juniors West and put up lifetime bests in the 50 back and 100 back. The following week he was at Pacific Northwest LSC Short Course Senior Championships where he finished top-6 in the 200 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He left the meet with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:57.01

200 IM – 1:50.40

200 back – 1:49.12

100 back – 50.28

50 back – 23.59

200 breast – 2:04.22

200 fly – 1:58.28

100 fly – 50.97

So far, Lee’s future teammates in the UCSD class of 2025 include Aidan Simpson, Devin Esser, Ethan Hildesheim, Jackson Bernstein, and Slava Gilszmer. UCSD is transitioning from NCAA’s Division II to Division I and competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The Tritons finished fourth of eight teams in the men’s meet last season. Lee’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 200/400 IM and 100/200 back.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.