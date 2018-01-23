US Masters Swimming Helps Create New NGB for College Club Swimming

Today, US Masters Swimming (USMS) revealed a new partnership with College Club Swimming, the freshly-minted successor to Collegiate Club Swimming, which previously served as the de facto national governing body of college swim clubs in the United States.

If you’re unfamiliar with college swim clubs, consider this: Haven’t you ever wondered what swimmers who don’t choose to swim in college do after high school? Do they just become NARPs (Non-Athlete Regular People)? Do they take up lap swimming? Or do some, after an unspecified length of time, eventually join a masters team?

While all are possibilities for those who elect not to pursue the path of the varsity college athlete, there is also another option, frequently overlooked by the rest of the swimming community: enter the college club team.

Realizing the growing popularity and potential of college club teams, USMS partnered with the former Collegiate Club Swimming to provide the missing infrastructure and organization that had long stifled the swimmers and teams involved.

In a newsletter released today, USMS CEO Dawson Hughes stated: “USMS is excited to help unify and strengthen CCS. We saw an opportunity to help grow the sport of swimming at the college level and promote the health and fitness benefits of swimming as a lifelong endeavor. The parallels between College Club Swimming and Masters Swimming make this a great partnership. We look forward to its continued growth.”

To bring CCS up to speed and broaden its appeal to unregistered college club teams, USMS will provide club and swimmer registration tools, a club lookup tool, a calendar of events, and an individual swimmer results database. Essentially, USMS will equip CCS with all of the same tools it currently provides to its own members.

Jayden Howell, a CCS swimmer from Utah State and member of the CCS Advisory Board, sees the benefits of the USMS partnership stretching beyond college: “Many college club programs are excited about partnering with USMS–an organization that understands our love of swimming for fun, health, fitness, and competition. Masters swimmers are much like us, and it’s great to know that USMS is there for us to continue our sport long after college is over.”

To join CCS an athlete must meet two requirements:

Is a member in good standing with a CCS club affiliated with a university or college.

Is affiliated with the university as a full-time or part-time undergraduate or graduate student in the current academic term, a full-time co-op/intern student or faculty and staff in the current term.

CCS will elect a new Advisory Board–the second in its history–this spring. The freshly-minted NGB kicked off its first official season in August of 2017 and has already sanctioned dozens of meets throughout the country. The season will culminate with a National Championships in April, hosted by the Georgia Tech Swim Club.

For those of you eager to compare times with CCS swimmers, below are the marks it took to win at the 2017 Collegiate Club Swimming & Diving National Championships (full results here). Last year’s championships, which took place at Georgia Tech, were also sanctioned by USMS.