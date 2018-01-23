Coach Chris Feels Fantastic (Butler Swimming Training Trip)

Butler University women’s swimming assistant coach Chris Baker feels fantastic, and so does the rest of the team after their 2018 winter training trip to Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The Bulldogs returned to action at the 9th annual Butler Invitational, where they finished 5th out of 6 teams. They’ll race again next week against the University of Illinois, in Champaign, before heading to the Big East Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Check out a video produced by Sadie Texer below.

