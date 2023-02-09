US Center for SafeSport Closes the Case on World Champion Swimmer Trenton Julian

The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been “administratively closed” and that all temporary measures against the swimmer have been lifted.

The Mission Viejo Nadadores have received notice from the Center for SafeSport which has completed its inquiry into the allegations made against Mission Viejo swimmer, Trenton Julian. His case has been administratively closed and all temporary measures regarding this matter have been lifted. We wish him the best of luck in his upcoming competitions and his quest for the Paris Olympics.

Julian no longer appears in the US Center for SafeSport database.

Julian, a member of the US National Team, was added to the US Center for SafeSport database in May with temporary restrictions on his activities under “Allegations of Misconduct.”

The restrictions listed by SafeSport were: “Coaching / Training Restriction(s), Electronic Device Restriction(s), No Unsupervised Coaching / Training, Contact / Communication Limitation(s).”

According to US Center for SafeSport documentation, the Center can administratively close a case for several reason. That inculdes if investigators decide there was insufficient basis or information for continuing with a formal investigation, if the alleged victim declines to participate, or if the reported concerns are not a Code or policy violation. Administrative closure does not prevent the US Center for SafeSport from reopening a case if new information becomes available. The exact text from the US Center for SafeSport documentation:

Additionally, the Center may choose to close a case for administrative reasons. This most often occurs when we determine there is insufficient basis or information for continuing with a formal investigation. The Center may also close a case if you, or other similarly impacted parties, decline to participate, for any reason, or if the reported concerns—even if true—do not rise to the level of a Code or policy violation. If a case is administratively closed, it can be reopened at any time if additional relevant information becomes available, as the Center imposes no statute of limitations in addressing past misconduct.

US Center for SafeSport processes are closed, so no more information will be officially released on the matter.

Julian, 24, swam for five seasons collegiately at Cal. There, he won 19 CSCAA All-America awards, an NCAA title in the 400 medley relay, and two NCAA team championships, in 2019 and 2022. He is also a seven-time Pac-12 Champion, including three individual wins.

Julian is also a four-time member of the US National Team:

2022-23: 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM

2021-22: 200 fly, 200 IM

2020-21: 200 fly

2019-20: 200 fly

Julian was a member of the AMerican team at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, where he won a gold medal in the 800 free relay, swimming both a prelims and finals leg of the relay. He also won a silver medal by swimming the prelims butterfly leg on the 400 medley relay – a spot that became available after team captain Caeleb Dressel left the meet early.

Julian has a few other Team USA caps on his resume as well. That includes at the 2021 and 2022 World Short Course Championships, where he amassed 7 total medals, including 4 golds, in relays; and as a member of the winning 800 free relay at the 2019 World University Games.

Trenton Julian‘s dad Jeff Julian is the coach of the professional group at Mission Viejo, a group that includes World Champion backstroker Justin Ress.