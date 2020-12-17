UNLV Opens 2020-2021 Season With Sweep of Cal Baptist

University of Nevada Las Vegas v. Cal Baptist University

December 16, 2020

Jim Reitz Pool, Las Vegas, NV

Course: Short course yards

Results

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas opened up its season against Cal Baptist University on Wednesday with a split-session meet. With this format, the women competed in the morning session, while the men raced in the afternoon.

The UNLV women came out of the meet victorious, by a final score of 141-100, while the Rebel men won with a score of 141-116.

Women’s Meet

The Rebels began the day by sweeping the 200 medley relay, winning first place with the team of Kate Afanasyeva, Tosia Iwanowska, Blanka Bokros, and Caitlyn Schreiber, who finished in a time of 1:44.12.

Teneka Ash then won the 1000 freestyle for the Rebels in a time of 10:12.65. For the Australian native, this appears to be a best time by over 2 seconds in an event that is often not contested at the championship level in Division 1. Ash also finished second in the 500 freestyle, coming in at 5:01.36 behind CBU’s Buse Topcu, who won in a time of 4:59.26.

UNLV teammates Julia Filippova and Lauren Smith finished 1-2 in the 200 freestyle, touching in times of 1:53.01 and 1:53.11, respectively.

Bokros dominated the field in the 200 butterfly, winning by over 8 seconds in a time of 2:00.85. She also swam the fastest time of the day in the 100 butterfly with a 55.94, but it was scored as an exhibition swim.

Men’s Meet

Vuk Celic and Richard Szilagyi led the Rebels, each coming out of the day with multiple wins. Celtic claimed the top spot in both the 1000 free (9:24.62) and the 200 back (1:51.55), while Szilagyi posted the fastest times in both the 100 backstroke (50.13) and 100 freestyle (45.53).

UNLV also won the 200 medley relay, where the team of Richard Szilagyi, Jack Binder, Bryan Chavez and Reece Hemmens touched first with a time of 1:29.30.

Cam Castro led the Rebels in the 500 freestyle, claiming victory in a time of 4:35.8. His teammate Christopher Mykkanen finished second in a time of 4:37.80. Mykkanen also won the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:39.68.

For CBU, Eric Tolman won a tight battle in the 200 breaststroke, touching in a time of 2:02.06. Tomlan also claimed victory in the 100 breaststroke, coming in with a time of 55.29.

The Lancers also got a victory from Brandon Schuster in the 400 IM, as he finished first with a time of 4:00.65. This was the fastest time of the day by over a second.