Daily Swim Coach Workout #309

by Dan Dingman

December 17th, 2020

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up: Repeat 4x
    100 @ 1:30 fly (75 kick/25 swim)
    100 @ 1:30 back (50 kick/50 swim)
    100 @ 1:30 breast (25 kick/25 drill/50 swim)
    100 @ 1:30 free swim

Kick/Core Work: Repeat 4x
    200 @ 3:30 fly kick on back w/fins
    150 @ 3:30 free kick w/board (< or = 200 free PB)

Pace Work: Repeat 3x (free/choice/IM)
    1×250 @ 4:00 (200 build/50 kick)
    

Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

0
