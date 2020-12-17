Daily Swim Coach Workout #309

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up: Repeat 4x
100 @ 1:30 fly (75 kick/25 swim)
100 @ 1:30 back (50 kick/50 swim)
100 @ 1:30 breast (25 kick/25 drill/50 swim)
100 @ 1:30 free swim
Kick/Core Work: Repeat 4x
200 @ 3:30 fly kick on back w/fins
150 @ 3:30 free kick w/board (< or = 200 free PB)
Pace Work: Repeat 3x (free/choice/IM)
1×250 @ 4:00 (200 build/50 kick)
