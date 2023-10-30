UNLV Hires Sofia Revilak As Swimming & Diving Director Of Operations

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV swimming and diving head coach Ben Loorz announced the hiring of Sofia Revilak as the director of operations Friday afternoon.

“Sofia’s hire is a double win for our staff,” said Loorz. “Not only is she currently competing at a world-class level, but she is sharp and experienced at all levels of our sport. We’re excited to add her in this position, which will be instrumental to supporting our Rebel swimmers and divers, as well as building the most competitive program possible.”

Revilak brings an elite swimming background to the Rebel program as a decorated international competitor for her native country of Mexico. Among her achievements, she won the gold medal in the 50m free at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games (women’s 400m medley relay), gold in the 50m free at the 2019 Mexican National Championship and bronze (mixed 400m free relay) at the 2019 Pan American Games.

“I’m so excited to be joining the UNLV swimming and diving staff to help the team reach its full potential. Ben is building a nationally competitive program in Vegas and it has been inspiring to watch the student-athletes both buy in and consistently rise to the occasion of competing against the best in the country. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us,” said Revilak.

Originally from Mexico City, Mexico, Revilak also excelled during her four-year career as a student-athlete at Notre Dame. During her time with the Irish, she was a two-time NCAA Championship qualifier and an Honorable Mention All-American in the 400 free relay in 2017.

An All-ACC Academic Team honoree, Revilak graduated from Notre Dame with her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2019. She then went on to Arizona, where she earned her master’s degree in global journalism in 2021.

This past week in Chile at the Pan American Games, Revilak anchored Mexico’s women’s 400 medley relay bronze-medaling team that broke a Mexican national record by two seconds and finished only behind the U.S. and Canada. As an individual, she also placed sixth in the 50m free and made the 100m free finals at the meet.