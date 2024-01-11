University of Idaho Adds Oregon high school finalist Sienna Lefeber to Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making the short trip west from her hometown of Bend, Oregon this fall, Sienna Lefeber will attend the University of Idaho to continue her swimming career. Lefeber is set to graduate from Mountain View Senior High School this spring.

While swimming for her high school, Lefeber finished her junior year last spring as a multiple-event finalist at the 2023 OSAA (Oregon high school) 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships. Her top finish came in the 100 back, with her personal best time of 57.82 being fast enough to earn her fourth overall in the race. She also added a fifth-place finish in the 200 free, with her prelims time of 1:55.76 marking a new personal best in the event.

Lefeber has also had success swimming at the club level, training under former SwimMAC head coach Megan Oesting at the Bend Swim Club.

Last March, Lefeber was a multiple-event finalist at the 2023 Sectionals meet in Federal Way. At that meet, she hit a new personal best time in the 1650 free, touching in seventeenth at 17:47.04. She also added a D-finals appearance in the 500 free, stopping the clock at 5:09.32 for thirty-first.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 54.64

200 free – 1:55.76

500 free – 5:05.81

1650 free – 17:47.04

100 back – 57.82

200 back – 2:07.62

Last season, Idaho finished in seventh out of eight teams at the 2023 WAC Swimming and Diving Championships. The distance freestyle events were a weakness for the Vandals, with Zoe Froh’s eleventh-place finish in the 1650 free being the only points the team scored in the distance events. Froh is a senior on the roster this year.

At last year’s WAC Championships, it took 4:58.34/17:24.50 to earn a second swim in the distance freestyle events.

Idaho has already built a large class for the fall, with Lefeber joining Holly Lenarz (free/IM), Kaitlyn Hafer (breast), Andie Wieber (free/back), Adelaide McRoberts (IM/free/fly), Marie Mason (free/IM), Jaidan Engle (free/back), Rylie Moxham (breast), Courtney Crawford (breast/IM), and Caleigh Stoddard (breast).

Lefeber will be the newest addition to a strong Bend Swim Club to Idaho pipeline. The program currently boasts two former members, with senior Sarah Shaffer and freshman Ginger Kiefer both having represented the club previously.

