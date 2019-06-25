UNI Graduate Crystal Florman Breaks Iowa LSC Record in LCM 50 Free

2019 SWIM PINK A+ INVITATIONAL

Recent University of Northern Iowa graduate Crystal Florman broke the Iowa Swimming LSC record in the 5o free this past weekend at the 2019 Swim Pink A+ Invitational in Iowa Cit, Iowa. Florman actually broke the record twice, the first time in finals of the women’s 50 fre, and the 2nd in a time trial after the meet. She first swam a 26.41 in prelims of the 50 free, then swam a 26.08 in finals. Her best time heading into the meet was 26.18. With her finals swim, she undercut the Iowa Swimming record of 26.13, which was held by the University of Iowa’s Mekenna Scheitlin from 2017.

Seemingly striving for the 2020 Olympic Trials cut of 25.99, Florman kept gunning to break 26. She then went out for a 50 split in prelims of the 100 free, touching in 26.14. After then meet, Florman decided to try once again, time trialing the 50. She roared to yet another best time and LSC record of 26.04, bringing herself just .05 seconds from the Trials cut.

Florman was a star in the Missouri Valley Conference, earning MVC Swimmer of the Year for this past season. She was MVC champion in the 100 free (49.22), 100 fly (53.86), and 50 free (22.68). She also set the MVC Record in the 100 free.