UNC Pembroke Pool Named After Olympian, 10-Time NCAA Champion Sue Walsh

PEMBROKE – Officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Saturday that, as a result of the continued philanthropy of the Dick & Lenore Taylor family, the swimming pool has been named for former collegiate and Olympic swimmer, Sue Walsh.

“We are honored that your name, in perpetuity, be associated with our university and our aquatics center,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings during Friday’s dedication. “To you, Sue, your family and your friends, please know that UNC Pembroke is excited, we’re honored and we are inspired to honor such a great legend.”

A native of Hamburg, N.Y., Walsh is a 1984 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of the swim team. In her time with the Tar Heels, Walsh won 10 national collegiate individual championships and was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer at the ACC Championships three times.

During her time at UNC and then into her career in Advancement in Chapel Hill, Walsh developed a family-like bond with Robeson County residents Dick & Lenore Taylor.

“Sue was not only an exceptional athlete, but she was also a very, very good student”, said Lenore Taylor. “This lady has done everything you can do and more.”

“Sue’s achievements are aspirational for our young women that will get to swim in this facility daily,” said Director of Athletics Dick Christy. “We are very appreciative to Lenore and the Taylor family for not just their support, but finding such a meaningful way to tie this legacy to our program.”

After her swim career, Walsh spent a career cultivating community relationships in university fundraising for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“This is quite an honor today”, said Walsh. “I don’t know that any of us every dream of something being named after us. I know I certainly never had.”

Walsh, one of the most decorated athletes to ever compete at the University of North Carolina, was selected as a member of the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association’s (CSCAA) 100 Greatest Swimmers & Divers of the past century.

Walsh was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, won a 100-meter backstroke gold medal at the 1983 Pan-American Games and held American records in multiple backstroke events.

“When I was a very young girl, I remember watching the swimming at the summer Olympics and saying to myself, ‘Why not me’? Because of the support of my family as well as the sacrifices that they made, I was able to change the ‘why not I’, ‘I can” and “I did’.