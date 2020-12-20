UNC Freshman Aranza Vazquez Shines At Auburn Invite

Courtesy: UNC Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Make it three wins from three events for Aranza Vazquez in her debut for the North Carolina diving team this weekend at the Auburn Invitational.

Vazquez won the 1-meter event with a 322.40 total, the third best score in Carolina history. Later in the competition, Vazquez finished atop the leaderboard in the 3-meter event with a 347.10 score, good for the fifth highest number at UNC, and closed out her inaugural collegiate event with a score of 282.75 in Saturday’s platform event.

Anton Down-Jenkins earned runner-up honors in both the men’s 1- and 3-meter events. Down-Jenkins’ totals of 393.25 in the 1-meter and 435.90 in the 3-meter events are both good for the third best results in program history.

Vazquez and Emily Grund placed first and second, respectively, in both the women’s 1-meter and the platform. Grund’s 280.85 on the platform was a personal best.

Connor Watling was fourth in the men’s platform (292.70).

Auburn Invitational Results

Men’s 1-Meter

2. Anton Down-Jenkins (393.25)

5. Alex Hart (307.00)

6. Connor Watling (297.15)

Women’s 1-Meter

1. Aranza Vazquez (322.40)

2. Emily Grund (300.95)

5. Paige Burrell (270.65)

10. Taylor Hockenberry (246.90)

Men’s 3-Meter

2. Anton Down-Jenkins (435.90)

4. Alex Hart (386.60)

5. Connor Watling (349.05)

Women’s 3-Meter

1. Aranza Vazquez (347.10)

4. Paige Burrell (306.20)

5. Emily Grund (302.20)

6. Taylor Hockenberry (297.25)

Men’s Platform

4. Connor Watling (292.70)

Women’s Platform