UMary Reels in Commitment from Nebraska HS State Champ Teresa Cavanaugh

Teresa Cavanaugh from Papillon, Nebraska, has committed to swim for the University of Mary Marauders beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I chose the University of Mary because of its great academic opportunities, and I really liked the team and the swim program at UMary!”

Cavanaugh is a senior at Papillion-La Vista High School; she swims year-round with Sarpy County Swim Club and specializes mainly in backstroke and freestyle. At the 2022 Nebraska High School State Championships, she contributed to PLV’s 4th-place team finish with a 12th in the 500 free and a 14th in the 100 back. She also swam fly (26.52) on the state-champion 200 medley relay and anchored (55.34) the 9th-place 400 free relay.

In addition to a PB in the 500 free during high school season, Cavanaugh has posted lifetime-best times in the 50 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM during her senior year. At the recent Midwestern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, she finished 6th in the 200 back.

Best SCY Times:

100 back – 1:00.51

200 back – 2:13.07

50 back – 29.97

500 free – 5:28.63

200 free – 2:04.17

100 free – 56.71

50 free – 26.61

200 IM – 2:31.36

100 breast – 1:26.12

Cavanaugh will join her brother Mark Cavanaugh in the NCAA’s Division II. Mark is a junior All-American at Missouri S&T where he is a member of GLVC All-Academic team and recipient of the Br. James Gaffney Distinguished Scholars Award.

Her times would have made her the #2 backstroker on the UMary team last year. She also would have been 4th in the 500 free.

