UK Anti-Doping Announces Reduction In Testing

As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global outbreak, sporting events worldwide are being cancelled, postponed or otherwise changed. You can read our updated list of swimming-specific revisions here.

With this in mind, UK Anti-Doping has announced it will be significantly reducing its testing program.

Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said, “We are acutely aware of the effect that the COVID-19 virus is having on society, sport and the wider sporting community, both here in the UK and globally.

“With the cancellation of sporting events and recent UK Government advice concerning the control of the virus, we have reviewed our operational activity and are announcing a significant reduction in our testing programme.

“This is a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Our priority is the health and welfare of athletes, and our own staff and doping control officers (DCO).

As an organisation our ongoing responsibility remains to protect clean sport, but we must give precedence to health and welfare and act responsibly in line with government advice during this unprecedented time.

“We will continue to process intelligence and will act on that information. If anyone has information that could be of interest to UKAD and its investigations on any matter, please do contact us as usual.”

The announcement reminds athletes to continue to submit whereabouts, attend online webinar sessions and includes directives for overseas athletes.