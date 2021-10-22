Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UIndy Men & Women Lead CSCAA Division II Swim & Dive Preseason Polls

by SwimSwam 0

October 22nd, 2021 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.  University of Indianapolis is the preseason favorite for both the men and women. The polls were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to COVID.

On the men’s side, UIndy and Queens University of Charlotte each received three first-place votes. UIndy received 146 points, one more than the defending NCAA Champion Royals.  Lindenwood is third with 137 points, McKendree fourth with 125 and Grand Valley fifth with 124. In all, thirty-two men’s teams received votes.

The UIndy women are the clear favorite as they collected all but one of the first-place votes for 148 points. Wingate ranked second with 141 points.  Queens (NC), the defending NCAA Champion, received the final first place vote and ranks third with 136 points.  Nova Southeastern (132 points) and Lindenwood (128) round out the top five. Thirty-two women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes six representatives from division II institutions and two media members. Paul Mangen, head coach of Saint Leo chairs both the men and women’s polls. The remaining polls are scheduled for release on November 11, December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.

Division II Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 Indianapolis 146
2 Queens U of Charlotte 145
3 Lindenwood 137
4 McKendree 125
5 Grand Valley 124
6 Wingate 122
7 Drury 116
8 Colorado Mesa 107
8 Nova Southeastern 99
10 Florida Southern 95
11 Carson-Newman 87
12 Tampa 78
12 Northern Michigan 74
14 Delta State 66
15 Missouri S&T 64
16 West Chester 63
16 Wayne State 42
16 Oklahoma Christian 38
19 Florida Tech 30
20 Saginaw Valley State 28
21 Henderson State 26
22 Mines 25
23 Concordia-Irvine 21
24 Lewis 19
25 Emmanuel 18

Also Receiving Votes

Missouri-Saint Louis (14), Findlay (13), Saint Leo (12), Rollins (7), Bloomsburg (6), Saint Cloud State (2), Indiana (PA) (1)

Division II Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 Indianapolis 148
2 Wingate 141
3 Queens U of Charlotte 136
4 Nova Southeastern 132
5 Lindenwood 128
6 Grand Valley 115
7 Carson-Newman 109
8 Drury 107
9 Colorado Mesa 103
10 Northern Michigan 97
11 West Chester 94
12 Tampa 93
13 West Florida 79
14 Cal State East Bay 71
15 Lynn 61
16 Delta State 55
17 Concordia-Irvine 46
18 Rollins 45
19 Florida Southern 43
20 Truman State 34
21 Augustana (SD) 33
22 Saint Leo 26
23 Mines 17
24 McKendree 16
25 UNC-Pembrooke 7

Also Receiving Votes

Saint Cloud State (3), Henderson State (3), Florida Tech (3), Minnesota State (2), Sioux Falls (1), Oklahoma Christian (1), Davenport (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Josh Davis, Oklahoma Christian; James Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorehead; Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Sean Peters, Wayne State U; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Jon Lau, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Chris Villa, Indiana (PA);Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!