UIndy Men & Women Lead CSCAA Division II Swim & Dive Preseason Polls

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. University of Indianapolis is the preseason favorite for both the men and women. The polls were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to COVID.
On the men’s side, UIndy and Queens University of Charlotte each received three first-place votes. UIndy received 146 points, one more than the defending NCAA Champion Royals. Lindenwood is third with 137 points, McKendree fourth with 125 and Grand Valley fifth with 124. In all, thirty-two men’s teams received votes.
The UIndy women are the clear favorite as they collected all but one of the first-place votes for 148 points. Wingate ranked second with 141 points. Queens (NC), the defending NCAA Champion, received the final first place vote and ranks third with 136 points. Nova Southeastern (132 points) and Lindenwood (128) round out the top five. Thirty-two women’s teams received votes.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes six representatives from division II institutions and two media members. Paul Mangen, head coach of Saint Leo chairs both the men and women’s polls. The remaining polls are scheduled for release on November 11, December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.
Division II Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|Indianapolis
|146
|2
|Queens U of Charlotte
|145
|3
|Lindenwood
|137
|4
|McKendree
|125
|5
|Grand Valley
|124
|6
|Wingate
|122
|7
|Drury
|116
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|107
|8
|Nova Southeastern
|99
|10
|Florida Southern
|95
|11
|Carson-Newman
|87
|12
|Tampa
|78
|12
|Northern Michigan
|74
|14
|Delta State
|66
|15
|Missouri S&T
|64
|16
|West Chester
|63
|16
|Wayne State
|42
|16
|Oklahoma Christian
|38
|19
|Florida Tech
|30
|20
|Saginaw Valley State
|28
|21
|Henderson State
|26
|22
|Mines
|25
|23
|Concordia-Irvine
|21
|24
|Lewis
|19
|25
|Emmanuel
|18
Also Receiving Votes
Missouri-Saint Louis (14), Findlay (13), Saint Leo (12), Rollins (7), Bloomsburg (6), Saint Cloud State (2), Indiana (PA) (1)
Division II Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|Indianapolis
|148
|2
|Wingate
|141
|3
|Queens U of Charlotte
|136
|4
|Nova Southeastern
|132
|5
|Lindenwood
|128
|6
|Grand Valley
|115
|7
|Carson-Newman
|109
|8
|Drury
|107
|9
|Colorado Mesa
|103
|10
|Northern Michigan
|97
|11
|West Chester
|94
|12
|Tampa
|93
|13
|West Florida
|79
|14
|Cal State East Bay
|71
|15
|Lynn
|61
|16
|Delta State
|55
|17
|Concordia-Irvine
|46
|18
|Rollins
|45
|19
|Florida Southern
|43
|20
|Truman State
|34
|21
|Augustana (SD)
|33
|22
|Saint Leo
|26
|23
|Mines
|17
|24
|McKendree
|16
|25
|UNC-Pembrooke
|7
Also Receiving Votes
Saint Cloud State (3), Henderson State (3), Florida Tech (3), Minnesota State (2), Sioux Falls (1), Oklahoma Christian (1), Davenport (1)
Women’s Poll Committee
Josh Davis, Oklahoma Christian; James Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorehead; Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Sean Peters, Wayne State U; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Jon Lau, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Chris Villa, Indiana (PA);Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.