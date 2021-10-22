UIndy Men & Women Lead CSCAA Division II Swim & Dive Preseason Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. University of Indianapolis is the preseason favorite for both the men and women. The polls were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to COVID.

On the men’s side, UIndy and Queens University of Charlotte each received three first-place votes. UIndy received 146 points, one more than the defending NCAA Champion Royals. Lindenwood is third with 137 points, McKendree fourth with 125 and Grand Valley fifth with 124. In all, thirty-two men’s teams received votes.

The UIndy women are the clear favorite as they collected all but one of the first-place votes for 148 points. Wingate ranked second with 141 points. Queens (NC), the defending NCAA Champion, received the final first place vote and ranks third with 136 points. Nova Southeastern (132 points) and Lindenwood (128) round out the top five. Thirty-two women’s teams received votes.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes six representatives from division II institutions and two media members. Paul Mangen, head coach of Saint Leo chairs both the men and women’s polls. The remaining polls are scheduled for release on November 11, December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.

Division II Men Rk Prv Team Points 1 Indianapolis 146 2 Queens U of Charlotte 145 3 Lindenwood 137 4 McKendree 125 5 Grand Valley 124 6 Wingate 122 7 Drury 116 8 Colorado Mesa 107 8 Nova Southeastern 99 10 Florida Southern 95 11 Carson-Newman 87 12 Tampa 78 12 Northern Michigan 74 14 Delta State 66 15 Missouri S&T 64 16 West Chester 63 16 Wayne State 42 16 Oklahoma Christian 38 19 Florida Tech 30 20 Saginaw Valley State 28 21 Henderson State 26 22 Mines 25 23 Concordia-Irvine 21 24 Lewis 19 25 Emmanuel 18 Also Receiving Votes Missouri-Saint Louis (14), Findlay (13), Saint Leo (12), Rollins (7), Bloomsburg (6), Saint Cloud State (2), Indiana (PA) (1) Division II Women Rk Prv Team Points 1 Indianapolis 148 2 Wingate 141 3 Queens U of Charlotte 136 4 Nova Southeastern 132 5 Lindenwood 128 6 Grand Valley 115 7 Carson-Newman 109 8 Drury 107 9 Colorado Mesa 103 10 Northern Michigan 97 11 West Chester 94 12 Tampa 93 13 West Florida 79 14 Cal State East Bay 71 15 Lynn 61 16 Delta State 55 17 Concordia-Irvine 46 18 Rollins 45 19 Florida Southern 43 20 Truman State 34 21 Augustana (SD) 33 22 Saint Leo 26 23 Mines 17 24 McKendree 16 25 UNC-Pembrooke 7 Also Receiving Votes Saint Cloud State (3), Henderson State (3), Florida Tech (3), Minnesota State (2), Sioux Falls (1), Oklahoma Christian (1), Davenport (1)