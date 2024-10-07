UConn Opens Season With Wins Over Sacred Heart, SCSU In Front of Sold Out Crowd

UCONN VS SACRED HEART VS SOUTHERN CT

October 3, 2024

Storrs, Conn.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: UConn Athletics

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn women’s swimming and diving team kicked off their 2024-25 campaign in dominant fashion beating Sacred Heart University and Southern Connecticut State University Friday evening.

In front of a sold-out crowd, the UConn women’s swimming and diving team opened the meet by taking home 1-4 in the 200-yard medley relay. The relay team of Kayla Mendonca , Sydney Perkins , Maggie Rhodes and Lexi Martino finished first with a time of 1:45.43. The Huskies success did not stop after the medley relay as they finished 1-4 in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and then swept the 50 free.

The Huskies had a strong showing in the diving competitions, sweeping the 1-meter diving with Julia Pioso placing first, followed by Kate Cooper and Darah Ostrom .

The Huskies success in the pool continued, as they placed top five in a majority of the events before reaching the 154-point mark and securing the victory.

Up Next: The Huskies will now turn their attention and focus on their first conference matchup of the season against the reigning BIG EAST Champions, Villanova. The meet is set to begin at 11am on October 17.

Courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics

STORRS, Conn. – The Sacred Heart University swim and dive team defeated Southern Connecticut State University and fell to the University of Connecticut in a double dual meet on Thursday evening 209-84 and 154-129, respectively.



The Pioneers opened their season strong in Storrs facing the Huskies and Owls for the first time in program history with multiple Pios securing top five finishes.



First year Sinclair Yadao cracked the SHU top five all-time records with her 1M performance in her first collegiate meet with a score of 229.60 finishing fourth.



Diving also swept at 3M with Yadao in first, Phifey Boyers in second, Lola Barrett in third, and Kara Leahy in fourth.



Senior Rosemery Nieto paced the Pioneers in the 200-breaststroke securing the first-place finish with a time of 2:32.38. The Stratford native also finished third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.19. Nieto also finished fifth in the 100-breastroke in 1:09.21.



Also with a strong showing, sophomore Sophia Velleco finished first in the 500-freestyle in 5:20.49. Velleco also had a strong showing in the 200- and 100-freestyle finishing third and fourth, respectively.



Melanie Sanchez paced SHU in the butterfly events finishing second and third in the 100 and 200, respectively. She finished the 100 in 1:00.80 and the 200 in 2:13.45.



Emma Haas led the Pios in the 50 free finishing fourth with a time of 25.31. The sophomore was just behind S. Velleco in the 100 freestyle finishing fifth with a time of 59.09



First year Meredith Lubelczyk won the 200 IM with at time of 2:18.93. Lubelczyk also finished third in the 200-breaststroke.



Daniella Palamaro assisted in the sweep of the 200 IM with a strong second place finish with a time of 2:19.24.



Senior Meghan Hammarlund finished fifth in the 200-backstroke with at time of 2:13.59.



In distance events, Charlotte Kaduson secured fourth-place finish in the 1000-freestyle with a time of 11:11.37. In the 500-freestyle Julia Freshour placed third with a time of 5:23.80.



The 400 freestyle relay consisting of Maeve English , Hammarlund, Brooke Labarge and Haas secured the win in just 3:45.07.



Up Next:

The Pioneers continue their busy week tomorrow evening as the diving team travels to Fairfield for the Diving Invite at 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy: SCSU Athletics

STORRS, Conn.-In their first tri-meet of the season, the Southern Connecticut women’s swimming and diving team were defeated by both UConn, 154-110 and Sacred Heart, 209-84.

200 Yard Medley Relay

The Owls 200 Medley Relay team consisting of Hailey Nyquist , Allyson Quitos , Justice Glasgow , and Molly Kennedy finished sixth with a time of 1:51.30.

1000 Yard Freestyle

Paola Castillo came in third place with a time of 11:11.37 in the 1000 Free. Emma St. Hilaire finished in fifth at 11:21.78.

200 Yard Freestyle.

Kennedy was sixth in the 200 Free with a time of 2:01.16.

100 Yard Backstroke

In the 100 Back, Nyquist came in fifth with a time of 1:00.60.

200 Yard Butterfly

Jasmine Uricchio finished with a time of 2:17.53 to come in sixth in the 200 Fly.

50 Yard Freestyle

First-year Owl Aralyn Vogel was the top finisher in the 50 Free claiming fifth with a time of 25.56. Ariana Arturi came in sixth with a time of 25.74.

200 Yard Backstroke

St. Hilaire was the top finisher for the Owls in the 200 Breast, coming in second with a time of 2:33.43. Ella Marzec finished fourth with a time of 2:38.62. Abbey Piech finished in fifth with a time of 2:40.34.

500 Yard Freestyle

Jasmine Uricchio took second for the Owls in the 500 Free with a time of 5:23.76. Lindsay McCawley finished in fourth place with a time of 5:30.39. Castillo finished in fifth at 5:31.65.

100 Yard Butterfly

Glasgow won the 100 Fly with a time of 59.43.

200 Yard Individual Medley

Marzec came in fourth in the 200 IM finishing with a time of 2:21.77. Arituri finished in sixth with a time of 2:22.15.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

The 400 Free Relay team of Vogel, DuCharme, Kennedy, and Keeney finished with a time of 3:46.93.

Southern Connecticut is back this weekend at Fairfield. The divers will travel tomorrow, Oct. 4 to compete and the swimmers will travel on Saturday, Oct. 5 for the competition.