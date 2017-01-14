UCLA Takes 3rd Straight Win of 2017 With Victory Over Utah

UCLA VS. UTAH

Results

Hosted by UCLA

Friday, January 13th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

UCLA- 162

Utah- 107

The UCLA women are undefeated through their first 3 meets of 2017, as the Bruins defeated Utah in a home dual meet on Friday. School record holder Linnea Mack was instrumental in the team victory, picking up 2 individual event titles. Mack dominated the 100 free, winning by a full 2 seconds with a blistering 49.83. Her 2nd victory came in the 100 IM, where she put up a blazing 56.63 to win by well over a second.

Also securing multiple individual victories was UCLA’s Madison White. In the 200 free, White turned in a winning time of 1:51.32 to finish just ahead of teammate Michaela Merlihan (1:51.66). She returned to the pool for the 200 back, where she posted the only sub-2:00 time to win by over 3 seconds with a 1:59.51.

Utah’s Genevieve Robertson was the MVP of the day for the Utes. She swept the breaststroke races, first winning the 100 breast in 1:04.37 after surging ahead of UCLA’s Brigette Winker (1:04.57) on the back half. Robertson then posted a 2:15.44 to outpace UCLA freshman standout Kenisha Liu (2:16.20) in the 200 breast.

PRESS RELEASE – UCLA

The UCLA swimming and diving secured a dual meet victory over Utah to cap off a successful day at Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday. The 22nd-ranked Bruins hold an insurmountable 162-107 advantage over the Utes, with just the women’s 1-meter dive still scheduled for Sunday in Day 3 of the Bruin Diving Invitational.

UCLA won 12 of 15 events Friday, with Linnea Mack and Madison White each winning two individual races and a relay.

200 Medley Relay

The Bruin A team of Madison White , Linnea Mack , Sarah Kaunitz and Katie Grover took the top spot in the first swimming event of the day with a time of 1:42.66.

1000 Free

Katy Campbell and Lisa Kaunitz took first and second with times of 10:18.97 and 10:23.38, respectively.

200 Free

Madison White recorded a time of 1:51.32 to take the top spot, and Michaela Merlihan finished right on her heels at 1:51.66. Cali Raukar made it three Bruins in the top four with a time of 1:53.00.

100 Back

Marie-Pierre Delisle took first with a time of 57.53, while Sabrina Kwok and Madison Varisco posted exhibition times of 58.03 and 59.11, respectively.

100 Breast

In her final home meet, Brigette Winkler nabbed second in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:04.57. The senior finished just behind Utah’s Genevieve Robertson, who took first with a time of 1:04.37.

200 Yard Fly

Freshman Amy Okada controlled the 200 Yard Fly, defeating the nearest Utah competitor by more than three seconds with a time of 2:02.16.

50 Yard Free

It was all Bruins in the 50 Yard Free, as Sarah Kaunitz , Maisie Jameson and Isabella Goldsmith went 1-2-3. Kaunitz posted a time of 23.85, Jameson finished just behind at 23.89, and Goldsmith rounded out the top finishers at 23.94.

3 Meter Diving

Three Bruins sat atop the standings at the conclusion of the 3 Meter Diving competition, as Maria Polyakova posted a meet record score of 339:55. Ciara Monahan finished second at 288:50, while Kat Friese took home third at 280.05.

100 Yard Free

UCLA 100 Yard Free record holder Linnea Mack posted a first-place finish with a time of 49.83 in her final home meet, while Katie Grover (51.84) and Sarah Kaunitz (52.05) finished second and third, respectively.

200 Yard Back

It was once again three Bruins atop the standings, as Madison White took the 200 Yard Back with a time of 1:59.51. Marie-Pierre Delisle finished second, as the junior clocked in with a time of 2:02.97. Emma Schanz completed the trio at 2:03.77

200 Yard Breast

Freshman Kenisha Liu finished second to Utah’s Genevieve Robertson, as both swimmers surpassed the previous meet record. Robertson finished with a time of 2:15.44, while Liu clocked in at 2:16.20.

500 Yard Free

Michaela Merlihan made her final home meet one to remember with a meet record time of 4:57.21. Cali Raukar and Natalie Amberg rounded out the top five with times of 5:08.53 and 5:10.72, respectively. In an exhibition swim, Hayden Walker finished in a time of 5:03.56.

100 Yard Fly

Caroline McTaggart and Savannah Steffen represented UCLA in the top two spots, as McTaggart took the race with a time of 55.43. Steffen posted a time of 57.46.

100 Yard IM

Linnea Mack took first in her home finale with a time of 56.63.

200 Yard Free Relay

In an exhibition swim, the UCLA B team of Madison White , Brigette Winkler, Savannah Steffen and Linnea Mack finished with a time of 1:34.87. The A team of Caroline McTaggart , Katie Grover , Maisie Jameson and Cali Raukar , also in an exhibition swim, posted a time of 1:35.54.

The Bruin Diving Invitational continues Saturday and will wrap up Sunday with the official completion of today’s meet.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH

Los Angeles, Calif.– The University of Utah women’s swimming team fell to No.20 UCLA this afternoon at the Spieker Aquatics Center.

Genevieve Robertson took first in the 100 breast and 200 breast. She came away with a time of 1:04.37 in the 100 and the 200, she touched in at 2:15.44. Stina Colleou took third (1:04.58) and Julienne Tadena was fourth (1:04.68) in the 100 breast.

Tadena would later take second in the 100 IM, coming away with a time of 58.23.

In the 200 fly, Isabella Kearns was second with a time of 2:05.37. Other second-place finishes for the Utes were put up by Jordan Anderson in the 500 free (5:02.46) and Mallori Allen in the 100 back (57.85).

In the 200 free, Sarah Lott placed third. She touched in at 1:52.72. Gillian St. John tied for fourth with UCLA’s Katie Grover in the 50 free with a time of 24.00.

To finish out the meet, the Utah relay team of Dorien Butter , Kristine Pataray , Jenna Marsh and Gillian St. John took first in the 200 free relay. They touched in at 1:35.91.

A team of Shayla Archer , McKenna Gassaway , Pataray and St. John were second in the 200 medley relay (1:43.60).

The divers are also competing this weekend in the UCLA Diving Invitational. Lauren Hall took seventh on the three-meter event coming away with a total score of 546.35. There were 36 entries in the event.

The women will take on USC tomorrow at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The meet is set to begin at 12 p.m. MT.