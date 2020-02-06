UC San Diego Women, Men Sweep February 6 CSCAA D2 Poll

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings (for Division I).

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s newly-released Top 25 Dual Meet Poll for Division II has the University of California, San Diego at the top of both the women’s and men’s rankings. This is the last poll before the teams head off to their conference championships later this month; the final poll is scheduled for release on February 27.

US San Diego and Queens University of Charlotte held on to the top two positions. They had been 1-2, respectively, at the time of the last poll on January 16, as well. There was a slight reshuffling among the rest of the top 5. Drury swapped places with UIndy at 3/4 and Wingate held strong at #5. The rest of the top 10 showed very little movement.

The men’s poll was featured a 4-place jump by UC San Diego and a 5-point improvement from Nova S’eastern. UCSD took over the top spot after having been ranked 5th in the last poll, while NSU vaulted into the top 5 from 10th in January. Drury and Queens repeated as #2 and #3, respectively, while UIndy rounded out the top 5 at #4, down from #1 last time.

Division II Women

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 UC San Diego 148 2 2 Queens University of Charlotte 144 3 4 Drury 138 4 3 Indianapolis 133 5 5 Wingate 125 6 6 Nova Southeastern 119 7 8 Tampa 113 8 7 Lindenwood 111 9 9 Delta State 100 10 11 West Chester 93 11 10 Colorado Mesa 92 12 12 West Florida 88 13 14 Northern Michigan 74 14 16 Wayne State 72 15 15 Grand Valley 67 16 13 Sioux Falls 60 17 17 Carson-Newman 56 18 20 Truman State 45 19 18 Dixie State 43 20 21 McKendree 34 21 19 Mines 30 22 22 Augustana (SD) 22 23 23 Lynn 19 24 NR Rollins 9 25 25 Cal State East Bay 7

Also receiving votes

Saint Cloud State (5), Florida Southern (3)

Division II Men

Rank Previous Team Points 1 5 UC San Diego 148 2 2 Drury 142 3 3 Queens University of Charlotte 139 4 1 Indianapolis 131 5 10 Nova Southeastern 120 6 8 McKendree 114 7 7 Grand Valley 108 8 17 Lindenwood 105 9 4 Delta State 101 10 9 Tampa 99 11 12 Wingate 84 11 11 Wayne State 84 13 13 Northern Michigan 74 14 16 Carson-Newman 62 15 22 Florida Southern 54 16 6 Colorado Mesa 49 17 18 Mines 44 18 20 Missouri-Saint Louis 39 19 23 Saint Leo 38 20 21 Simon Fraser 36 21 19 West Chester 34 21 15 Missouri S&T 34 23 14 Emmanuel 23 24 NR Bloomsburg 16 25 NR West Florida 14

Also receiving votes

Sioux Falls (13), Truman State (8), Rollins/Lewis/ Dixie State (7), Oklahoma Baptist (5), Augustana (SD) (4), Lynn (3), Cal Sate East Bay (2), Saint Cloud State (1)

A complete list of the Top 25 rankings can be found at: cscaa.org/top25