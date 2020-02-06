UC San Diego Women, Men Sweep February 6 CSCAA D2 Poll

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings (for Division I).
The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s newly-released Top 25 Dual Meet Poll for Division II has the University of California, San Diego at the top of both the women’s and men’s rankings. This is the last poll before the teams head off to their conference championships later this month; the final poll is scheduled for release on February 27.
US San Diego and Queens University of Charlotte held on to the top two positions. They had been 1-2, respectively, at the time of the last poll on January 16, as well. There was a slight reshuffling among the rest of the top 5. Drury swapped places with UIndy at 3/4 and Wingate held strong at #5. The rest of the top 10 showed very little movement.
The men’s poll was featured a 4-place jump by UC San Diego and a 5-point improvement from Nova S’eastern. UCSD took over the top spot after having been ranked 5th in the last poll, while NSU vaulted into the top 5 from 10th in January. Drury and Queens repeated as #2 and #3, respectively, while UIndy rounded out the top 5 at #4, down from #1 last time.
Division II Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|UC San Diego
|148
|2
|2
|Queens University of Charlotte
|144
|3
|4
|Drury
|138
|4
|3
|Indianapolis
|133
|5
|5
|Wingate
|125
|6
|6
|Nova Southeastern
|119
|7
|8
|Tampa
|113
|8
|7
|Lindenwood
|111
|9
|9
|Delta State
|100
|10
|11
|West Chester
|93
|11
|10
|Colorado Mesa
|92
|12
|12
|West Florida
|88
|13
|14
|Northern Michigan
|74
|14
|16
|Wayne State
|72
|15
|15
|Grand Valley
|67
|16
|13
|Sioux Falls
|60
|17
|17
|Carson-Newman
|56
|18
|20
|Truman State
|45
|19
|18
|Dixie State
|43
|20
|21
|McKendree
|34
|21
|19
|Mines
|30
|22
|22
|Augustana (SD)
|22
|23
|23
|Lynn
|19
|24
|NR
|Rollins
|9
|25
|25
|Cal State East Bay
|7
Also receiving votes
Saint Cloud State (5), Florida Southern (3)
Division II Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|5
|UC San Diego
|148
|2
|2
|Drury
|142
|3
|3
|Queens University of Charlotte
|139
|4
|1
|Indianapolis
|131
|5
|10
|Nova Southeastern
|120
|6
|8
|McKendree
|114
|7
|7
|Grand Valley
|108
|8
|17
|Lindenwood
|105
|9
|4
|Delta State
|101
|10
|9
|Tampa
|99
|11
|12
|Wingate
|84
|11
|11
|Wayne State
|84
|13
|13
|Northern Michigan
|74
|14
|16
|Carson-Newman
|62
|15
|22
|Florida Southern
|54
|16
|6
|Colorado Mesa
|49
|17
|18
|Mines
|44
|18
|20
|Missouri-Saint Louis
|39
|19
|23
|Saint Leo
|38
|20
|21
|Simon Fraser
|36
|21
|19
|West Chester
|34
|21
|15
|Missouri S&T
|34
|23
|14
|Emmanuel
|23
|24
|NR
|Bloomsburg
|16
|25
|NR
|West Florida
|14
Also receiving votes
Sioux Falls (13), Truman State (8), Rollins/Lewis/ Dixie State (7), Oklahoma Baptist (5), Augustana (SD) (4), Lynn (3), Cal Sate East Bay (2), Saint Cloud State (1)
