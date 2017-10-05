TYR Sport Is The New Title Sponsor Of The 2018 Pro Swim Series

TYR Sport is proud to announce its position as the new title sponsor of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series.

With six highly anticipated events slated to take place throughout the year, the TYR Pro Swim Series will provide fans with the chance to see some of the world’s most decorated athletes compete in the fastest race series in the world. In addition to an outstanding athlete presence, the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series promises product reveals and interactive fan experiences.

“At TYR Sport we pride ourselves on providing athletes with products that push the limits of performance,” began Chief Executive Officer Matt DiLorenzo. “In becoming the new title sponsor of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series, we’re looking forward to not only energizing the swim community with gear they can believe in, but also having the opportunity to support athletes, coaches and fans in a new and exciting way.”

This year format changes, increased prize purses and team scoring have also been introduced to help further set the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series apart. In addition, the Series will now offer a recognition program for 18-and-under swimmers.

When discussing the updates USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey said, “We could not be more excited for the upcoming changes for next year’s TYR Pro Swim Series. The format adjustments will create thrilling competitions for fans and athletes alike, and the camaraderie within swimming will certainly be on display with the new team scoring. USA Swimming is looking forward to partnering with TYR on what is sure to be a world-class series of events.”

As a partner of USA Swimming, TYR continues to turn heads in and out of the pool. In addition to its state-of-the-art technologies and celebrated Avictor tech suit, the brand also boasts an impressive roster of sponsored athletes including 12x Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, 7x Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer, 6x Olympic medalist Matt Grevers, 2x Olympic medalist Leah Smith, 2x Olympic medalist Lia Neal, 2x Olympic medalist Cody Miller, Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Worrell and Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields.

Fans can experience the rebranded 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series at the following events:

– Jan. 11-14, 2018: TYR Pro Swim Series at Austin (University of Texas)

– March 1-4, 2018: TYR Pro Swim Series at Atlanta (Georgia Tech)

– April 12-15, 2018: TYR Pro Swim Series at Mesa (Skyline Aquatic Center)

– May 17-20, 2018: TYR Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis (Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI)

– June 14-17, 2017: TYR Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara (George F. Haines International Swim Center)

– July 6-8, 2018: TYR Pro Swim Series at Columbus (Ohio State University)

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

