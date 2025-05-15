Two-Time Olympic Champion Hunter Armstrong Opens Up About Near Retirement And Career Struggles

Two-time Olympic champion Hunter Armstrong has shared a personal update, shedding light on financial hardship that forced him to step away from competitive swimming late last year.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old opened up about how his main financial backing suddenly fell through, throwing his life and swimming career into question. Even though it was a tough and uncertain time, he’s now grateful for the support he got and hints that a new partnership is on the horizon.

He wrote, “At the end of last year, financing fell through in my primary contract, and I suddenly found myself in a position I never expected to be in. I had to step away from training and competition — not because I wanted to, but because I needed to focus on staying afloat and holding onto the life I’d worked so hard to build.

“One of the hardest parts was having to pull out of competitions I was looking forward to — including Short Course Worlds. That decision wasn’t easy, but it was necessary.

“The mental toll during that time was real. Quiet. Heavy. Some days, survival felt like the only win I could reach.

“I stood with tears in my eyes behind the blocks in Fort Lauderdale, believing that was my last meet. I carried the weight of everything — the loss, the fear, the unknown — into what I thought would be the final race of my career.

“But I’m still here.

“And I’m incredibly grateful to now be working with a new partner who believes in me and makes it possible for me to continue doing what I love. Big news coming soon.

“To those who reached out, who stayed close, who quietly supported me through the silence — thank you. You helped keep the light on when I couldn’t see the way forward.

“And a special thank-you to NYAC and USA Swimming for standing by my side during such a challenging time. Your support meant everything.”

He did not specify which contract fell through, but his most well-known sponsor is TYR, with whom he signed a suit deal back in June of 2022.

Armstrong first made his presence known in 2021 by finishing 2nd in the 100 backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team. At the Tokyo Olympics, he placed 9th in the event, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final. However, he contributed to the U.S. team’s success by swimming the prelim leg of the 4×100 medley relay, which went on to win gold and set a world record in the final.

His individual international breakthrough came in 2022, when he captured silver in the 100 back at the World Championships in Budapest with a personal best time of 51.98. This performance ranks him as the third-fastest American in the event, behind Ryan Murphy and Aaron Peirsol. Armstrong set a new world record in the 50 back (23.71) at the U.S. World Trials, before going on to win silver in the event at Worlds in 24.14. He also contributed to gold medals in the 4×100 freestyle relay (prelims leg), 4×100 mixed medley relay (finals back leg), and 4×100 medley relay (prelims back leg).

After the 2022 World Championships, Armstrong followed his primary coach, Matt Bowe, to Cal, where Bowe had recently been hired as an associate head coach. When Bowe took the Michigan head coaching position in 2023, Armstrong opted to stay at Cal and continue training under head coach Dave Durden.

Armstrong went on to win the 50 back (24.05) world title in 2023, while also claiming bronze in the 100 back (52.58). At the 2024 Worlds, he triumphed in the 100 back (52.68) and secured silver in the 50 back (24.33). He collected medley relay medals at both competitions, swimming the backstroke leg in the prelims in 2023 and in the finals in 2024.

Armstrong’s medal haul at the 2024 World Championships in Doha was particularly impressive, as he totaled seven medals. There, he helped the U.S. team win the mixed 4×100 medley relay gold medal and earned bronzes in the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays, as well as in the mixed 4×100 free relay—all of which he swam in the finals.

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Armstrong again touched 2nd in the 100 back (52.72) behind Murphy to secure his place on the U.S. Olympic team for Paris. He also hit the wall 4th in the 100 free. In Paris, he had a challenging individual performance in the 100 back, finishing 11th in a time of 53.11 and missing out on a spot in the final. However, he helped the U.S. win gold in the 4×100 free relay, swimming a key 46.75 split on the third leg. He also nabbed silver in the 4×100 medley relay, swimming the free leg in the final.

Following the Paris Olympics, Armstrong took a break from competition and returned to Ohio State to continue his training. In October 2024, he confirmed plans to finish his swimming career with the program.

Since the Games, Armstrong has raced at three meets: he logged a time of 43.82 to win the 100-yard free at the Schroeder A+ Meet in early February, clocked 22.45/50.64 in the 50/100 free at the Westmont Pro Series in March (placing 9th and 13th, respectively), and most recently posted a 22.57 in the 50 free (18th) and 24.20 in the 50 butterfly (15th) at the previously mentioned Fort Lauderdale Pro Series stop.