Two-Time Brazilian Olympian Graciele Herrmann Retires

T27-year old Brazilian swimmer Graciele Hermann, a two-time Olympian in 2012 and 2016, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Hermann, who was married earlier this year, will now take up a career as a physical therapist.

At the 2012 Olympics, Herrmann finished 18th in the 50 free in 25.44; and in 2016 he finished 40th in 25.60.

Hermann is a 3rd Sergeant in the Brazilian Army, whom she thanked along with her sponsors in her retirement announcement.

Herrmann’s retirement announcement on her Facebook page (translated):

See you later!

Over 15 years, I took advantage of everything my mother told me when I learned to swim: ‘Graci, I want to find a club where you can compete and beat the world’

But soon in my first competition I said: ‘Bah mother, did you ever think I was a gaucho champion? Rio Grande do Sul is a huge mother! ‘

It was thus, with great love, that I clung to all the opportunities I cultivated throughout my aquatic life.

Today, remembering my achievements I only have to thank.

All that drive and force on the end of the race, inherited from my Mother that woman who never tried to raise me when I needed her.

To my brothers, who with their experiences of life were guiding me and saying what would be best for me.

My technicians,

Nico, more than a father who taught me to take my first steps in the water!

Kiko, helped me a lot to join the Union Boating Union.

Fred, Fredones, Fredão, Fredericks today for turbulence and for years of coexistence we do not have the same contact as it was before. But I have a great affection for this guy, the person who knew me the most in the water, just to see the first stroke done in the water he already knew if I was nervous or quiet, knowing that he talked with me and guided me.

Yes, we conquer the world, deeds that only belong to us!

We went to 2 Olympics, we scored twice that we are able to conquer what we want.

For all that you have taught me, I have you in my heart.

I am also grateful to the Grêmio Náutico União, the club that welcomed me for 11 years and always made available all the structure it had in hand, the affection of the staff, the proactivity of the health department who always took good care of my body to leave me in perfect conditions to make the most of the water, to the presidents, to all the direct of the department, all my training colleagues, helped me every day to look for a hundredth stronger than yesterday, especially Gui Roth and Eliandra

To the Brazilian Army, thank you very much!

It was 7 years of many teachings and values ​​that I added in my life.

In all the missions I participated in, I always tried hard to fight with great courage, loyalty, love, courage and the most important patriotism and pride in serving the Brazilian Army.

From now on I will carry in my heart and in my thoughts everything I have experienced in the place that lives up to its motto:

‘Strong arm and friendly hand’ 3 ° Sgt Graciele Herrmann

To the Post Office, Nissan, 361 ° Sport, who supported me to seek the best result.

This year begins a new Olympic Cycle, OPA this time is a New Life Cycle.

I want to conquer all the opportunities that the faculty of physiotherapy open, if all goes well this year I conclude my academic journey within the IPA in the course of Physical Therapy.

I am here all my love for all the people who cheered for me as an athlete and I hope they still cheer in my professional life as a physiotherapist

Thank you very much Swimming!