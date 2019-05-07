Two Meet Records Power La Canada Boys’ CIF SS Div 2 Team Title

2019 CIF Southern Section-Ford Div 2 Swimming and Diving Championships

During the CIF Southern Section-Ford Division 2 Championships, two meet records were broken by La Canada High School. The boys from La Canada powered on to win the team title by 101 points. Meanwhile, the girls of Los Osos won their own team title by a 74-point margin.

Top 5 Boys Teams

La Canada- 336 Damien- 235 Mira Costa- 220 San Marcos- 192 Redlands- 182

Top 5 Girls Teams

Los Osos- 296 Ayala, Ruben- 222.50 Redlands East Valley- 210 Villa Park- 147 Great Oak/Poly-Long Beach- 138

Girls Meet

The girls meet started off with a come-from-behind victory for the Ayala, Ruben 200 medley relay. Into the final two exchanges, Ayala, Ruben freshmen Charli Sunahara and Emily Wooden made ground on Great Oak to out-touch the team 1:46.54 to 1:46.61.

Following the relay, Los Osos teammates Casslyn Treydte and Emily Trieu won the next 2 individual events. C. Treydte took the 200 free with a winning time of 1:47.19. Trieu won the 200 IM by a 6-second margin with a 2:00.05. Later in the 100 fly, Trieu once again dominated her event, winning by 3 seconds with a 53.28.

Into the 50 free, Mira Costa’s Alexandra Crisera remained under 23 seconds with her finals winning time of 22.92. In prelims, Crisera had the top time with a 22.81. Crisera also won the 100 back with a time of 53.49, a few tenths off her 2018 meet record of 52.87.

Los Osos’ C. Treydte and Trieu teamed up alongside Charlotte To and Brianna Treydte to win the 200 free relay with a 1:35.80. Mira Costa’s Crisera had the quickest split of the relay with a 22.38.

C. Treydte and Trieu topped off Los Osos’ team victory with their second relay win in the 400 free relay. The power duo was joined by Makayla Poloni and Caroline Judson to clock in the top time of 3:26.53.

More Girls Winners

100 free: Marly Lough (St. Lucys)- 50.11

(St. Lucys)- 50.11 500 free: Liberty Williams (Redlands East Valley)- 4:46.42

(Redlands East Valley)- 4:46.42 100 breast: Charli Sunahara (Ayala, Ruben)- 1:03.39

Boys Meet

The boys meet started off with a meet record-breaking performance from the La Canada 200 medley relay. The quartet of Danny Syrkin (22.03), Eddie Cosic (25.73), Thomas Hoffman (22.47), and Chris O’Grady (21.45) clocking in a new D2 meet record time of 1:31.68, winning by a 3-second margin.

Winning the 200 free was Mira Costa’s Christian Bathurst (1:36.32). Tying for second behind Bathurst was Thousand Oaks’ Owen Grimaldi and Redlands East Valley’s Jude Williams (1:38.64). Into the 500 free, Williams and Bathurst swapped positions with Williams taking the win (4:26.20) and Bathurst settling for second (4:30.12).

Later on in the meet, La Canada junior Danny Syrkin went 2-for-2 in individual wins. Sykrin first won the 50 free win with a 20.38, just missing the D2 meet record of 20.17 by 0.21 seconds. Shortly after, Sykrin won the 100 fly in a new D2 meet record time of 47.25.

Still aiming for a second meet victory, Mira Costa’s Bathurst anchored his 200 free relay with a 20.37 to out-touch the Damien relay 1:25.05 to 1:25.25.

In the 100 breast, Redlands freshman Hank Rivers brought home his race in a 28.94 to zip past seniors San Marino’s Tristan Lin (55.39) and Palos Verdes’ Aiichiroh Shirakata (55.71) to win with a 55.39.

With three victories and two meet records, the boys of La Canada sealed their team title with 336 points, over 100 points ahead of runner-up Damien (225 points).

More Boys Winners