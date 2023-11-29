Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Twins Daniel & Nathan Wiffen Set To Represent Ireland At European SC Championships

Comments: 1

Swim Ireland has released its lineups for the 2023 European Short Course Championships as well as the 2024 World Championships. The former is slated for December 5th – December 10th in Otopeni, Romania while the latter is on the calendar for February 2nd – February 18th in Doha, Qatar.

For the first time, twin brothers Daniel and Nathan Wiffen will compete on an international roster together, while mainstays Shane Ryan and Danielle Hill will also represent Ireland. Rising producers John Shortt, Ellie McCartney and Grace Davison bring new blood into the mix.

Shortt competed at this year’s World Championships at just 16 years of age. In Fukuoka, he placed 22nd in the men’s 200m back in a time of 1:59.79. Shortly after, the teen fired off an Irish Senior Record of 1:58.63 in the event en route to placing 4th, only .26 off the podium.

Tennessee swimmer Ellen Walshe is one to watch in Romania as well, with the versatile national record holder also having raced in Fukuoka. Her highest finish there came in the 200m IM where she finished 9th overall.

Of note, Mona McSharry, Darragh Greene and Conor Ferguson opted not to compete at the SC Euros while Walshe has opted out of the World Championships.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd said of the roster announcements, “The European Short Course Championships is first up for us and will give athletes an opportunity to tune up in international waters before many of them head to Doha. For the juniors on the team, opportunities to test themselves against older and more experienced athletes is something that must be grasped with both hands. I am sure that those on our team will do that very thing.”

In terms of Doha, he went on to say “It is an unusual time of the year to have such an event, and we may never see this again, particularly in Olympic year, but it must be embraced, and we have to take the opportunities that come with it. Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry and Ellen Walshe have all booked their places in Paris, and this is a chance for our swimmers, divers and our relays to add themselves to Team Ireland and ensure their spots come July”.

Quotes courtesy of Swim Ireland.

 

2023 European Aquatics Championships (25m), Bucharest, Romania
Name Home Programme Home Coach
Evan Bailey New Ross SC Fran Ronan
Victoria Catterson National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Grace Davison Ards SC Curtis Coulter
Tom Fannon National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Maria Godden National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek
Danielle Hill Larne SC Peter Hill
Ellie McCartney National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek
Max McCusker Millfield School Ryan Livingstone
Liam O’Connor Project 28/Terenure SC Andrew Addison
Dylan Registe Lisburn City SC Stan Sheppard
Erin Riordan National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Shane Ryan National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
John Shortt National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek
Oisin Tebite National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Ellen Walshe Templeogue SC Brian Sweeney
Daniel Wiffen Loughborough University Andi Manley
Nathan Wiffen Loughborough University Andi Manley

 

2024 World Aquatics Championships (50m), Doha, Qatar – Swimming
Name Home Programme Home Coach
Victoria Catterson National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Grace Davison Ards SC Curtis Coulter
Tom Fannon National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Conor Ferguson Loughborough University Ian Hulme
Maria Godden National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek
Darragh Greene National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Max McCusker Millfield School Ryan Livingstone
Mona McSharry University of Tennessee Matt Kredich
Erin Riordan National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
Shane Ryan National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg
John Shortt National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek
Daniel Wiffen Loughborough University Andi Manley

Lol
3 minutes ago

Daniel wiffen is gonna take down 800m wr

