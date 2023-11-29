Twins Daniel & Nathan Wiffen Set To Represent Ireland At European SC Championships

Swim Ireland has released its lineups for the 2023 European Short Course Championships as well as the 2024 World Championships. The former is slated for December 5th – December 10th in Otopeni, Romania while the latter is on the calendar for February 2nd – February 18th in Doha, Qatar.

For the first time, twin brothers Daniel and Nathan Wiffen will compete on an international roster together, while mainstays Shane Ryan and Danielle Hill will also represent Ireland. Rising producers John Shortt, Ellie McCartney and Grace Davison bring new blood into the mix.

Shortt competed at this year’s World Championships at just 16 years of age. In Fukuoka, he placed 22nd in the men’s 200m back in a time of 1:59.79. Shortly after, the teen fired off an Irish Senior Record of 1:58.63 in the event en route to placing 4th, only .26 off the podium.

Tennessee swimmer Ellen Walshe is one to watch in Romania as well, with the versatile national record holder also having raced in Fukuoka. Her highest finish there came in the 200m IM where she finished 9th overall.

Of note, Mona McSharry, Darragh Greene and Conor Ferguson opted not to compete at the SC Euros while Walshe has opted out of the World Championships.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd said of the roster announcements, “The European Short Course Championships is first up for us and will give athletes an opportunity to tune up in international waters before many of them head to Doha. For the juniors on the team, opportunities to test themselves against older and more experienced athletes is something that must be grasped with both hands. I am sure that those on our team will do that very thing.”

In terms of Doha, he went on to say “It is an unusual time of the year to have such an event, and we may never see this again, particularly in Olympic year, but it must be embraced, and we have to take the opportunities that come with it. Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry and Ellen Walshe have all booked their places in Paris, and this is a chance for our swimmers, divers and our relays to add themselves to Team Ireland and ensure their spots come July”.

Quotes courtesy of Swim Ireland.

2023 European Aquatics Championships (25m), Bucharest, Romania Name Home Programme Home Coach Evan Bailey New Ross SC Fran Ronan Victoria Catterson National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Grace Davison Ards SC Curtis Coulter Tom Fannon National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Maria Godden National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Danielle Hill Larne SC Peter Hill Ellie McCartney National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Max McCusker Millfield School Ryan Livingstone Liam O’Connor Project 28/Terenure SC Andrew Addison Dylan Registe Lisburn City SC Stan Sheppard Erin Riordan National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Shane Ryan National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg John Shortt National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Oisin Tebite National Centre (Dublin) Steve Beckerleg Ellen Walshe Templeogue SC Brian Sweeney Daniel Wiffen Loughborough University Andi Manley Nathan Wiffen Loughborough University Andi Manley