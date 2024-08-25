Turkish National Team Member Nisa Gül Serdar headed to Marshall University this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nisa Gül Serdar, a Turkish National Team Member, will travel to Huntington, West Virginia to swim for Marshall University come fall. Serdar, a sprint stroke/IM specialist, trained under Galatasaray Sports Club in Istanbul, Turkey for the duration of her age group training. She went on to spend her freshman year at TED Mersin College, which is located in Mersin, Turkey.

I am extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Marshall University! I am very grateful to my family, my coach, and coach Ian Walsh for giving me great support in this athletic journey. I am looking forward to becoming a part of the Thundering Herd! Go Herd!!!!🦬💚

At the 2023 Bulgarian National Championships, Serdar took 1st in the 200 fly (2:22.59) and 2nd in the 200 IM (2:22.63). Two months prior, Serdar competed at the Turkish LCM National Team Selection, where she placed 8th in the 100 fly with a 1:03.09 PB, 5th in the 400 IM in 5:01.65, and 2nd in the 200 IM in 2:19.47.

This year, at the Turkey Open Age National Team Selection in May 2024, Serdar broke the 2:18 barrier in the 200 IM with a personal best 2:17.60. She followed up that performance at the Montenegro Open, where she swam a PB in the 200 fly (2:18.60) for 2nd. She additionally won the 200 IM in 2:19.74, just 2 seconds short of PB but winning the event nonetheless.

Best times LCM (converted to SCY)

100 FR – 56.98 (49.89)

200 FR – 2:04.53 (1:49.30)

200 IM – 2:17.60 (2:01.08)

400 IM – 5:00.79 (4:25.21)

100 Fly – 1:03.09 (55.57)

200 Fly – 2:18.60 (2:02.34)

Marshall University is a DI mid-major program that competes in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC). At the 2024 SBC Championships, Marshall took 2nd to James Madison University. Eszter Labán, a Hungarian, led Marshall with 57 points on 2 individual titles, in the 500 and 1650 frees, and a runner up finish in the 400 IM.

On top of her relay value, Serdar will become an immediate title contender, as her converted PBs would have placed her 2nd in the 100 free and 200 IM, and 4th in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at the 2024 SBC Championships. Moreover, Serdar would have led Marshall’s 2023-2024 roster in the 100 free and 200 IM, and ranked 2nd in 200 free and 200 fly.

Bulgarian native Preslava Tosheva (freestyle), Lauren McNamara (fly/IM), Maddy Akin (breast/IM), and Kseniia Luniushina (fly/back) will join Serdar as newcomers this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.