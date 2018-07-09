Tupelo Sectional Finishes With Personal Bests, First-Ever Swims

2018 ESSZ SR SUMMER LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIP

July 5-8th

Tupelo Aquatic Center, Tupelo, MS

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Shockwave Aquatic Team

Results (Full)

The Tupelo Sectional finished out with the 4th day of competition, featuring the 1500, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 Back. Elizabeth Byrne closed out her sweep of the 200-1500 free with a win in the 1500 on Sunday. Byrne posted a 17:46.90 in her first ever LCM mile. Her best SCY mile is 16:46.18, signalling that she has room to bring down her LCM time.

Grant Davis took the men’s 1500, posting a 16:35.07 in his first ever LCM mile. Davis swam a pretty consistent race, with his fastest 100 coming in at 1:03.12 (1st 100), and his slowest coming in at 1:07.43. Jordan Dunn won the men’s 100 free, posting a 54.35. He came into the meet with a best time of 55.53, then posted a 54.91 in prelims. Dunn also split the race tightly, going out in 26.39 and coming home in 27.96.

Jaqueline Turner took the women’s 100 free, breaking 1:00 for the first time ever with a 59.68. She also split the race tightly, going out in 29.26, and coming home in 30.42.