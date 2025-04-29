Trump Administration Orders Penn To Erase Lia Thomas’ Records, Claims School Violated Title IX

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled Monday that the University of Pennsylvania violated sex discrimination laws when it allowed a transgender woman to compete on its women’s swimming team.

The government did not specifically name Lia Thomas, who competed for Penn as a transgender woman during the 2021-22 season and won the NCAA title in the women’s 500 freestyle.

Penn was found to have “violated Title IX by denying women equal opportunities by permitting males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities.”

The Department of Education gave Penn 10 days to “voluntarily resolve these violations or risk a referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for enforcement proceedings.”

The Department of Education proposed a Resolution Agreement that calls on Penn to do three things, most notably erasing all records, titles, honors and awards won by Thomas during her year competing on the women’s team.

It also wants Penn to issue a statement saying that the university will comply with Title IX in all of its athletic programs, and has called on the school to send a letter to each female athlete whose “individual recognition is restored expressing an apology on behalf of the University for allowing her educational experience in athletics to be marred by sex discrimination.”

If Thomas’ NCAA title in the 500 free is stripped, Florida’s Emma Weyant, who was representing Virginia at the time, would be elevated to NCAA champion.

“Little girls who look up to Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today’s action – the Trump Administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or compete in female categories,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

“UPenn has a choice to make: do the right thing for its female students and come into full compliance with Title IX immediately or continue to advance an extremist political project that violates federal antidiscrimination law and puts UPenn’s federal funding at risk.”

In March, the Trump Administration suspended $175 million in federal funding for Penn over its decision to allow Thomas to compete in the 2021-22 season.

One month prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.