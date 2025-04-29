Trump Administration Orders Penn To Erase Lia Thomas’ Records, Claims School Violated Title IX

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled Monday that the University of Pennsylvania violated sex discrimination laws when it allowed a transgender woman to compete on its women’s swimming team.
The government did not specifically name Lia Thomas, who competed for Penn as a transgender woman during the 2021-22 season and won the NCAA title in the women’s 500 freestyle.
Penn was found to have “violated Title IX by denying women equal opportunities by permitting males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities.”
The Department of Education gave Penn 10 days to “voluntarily resolve these violations or risk a referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for enforcement proceedings.”
The Department of Education proposed a Resolution Agreement that calls on Penn to do three things, most notably erasing all records, titles, honors and awards won by Thomas during her year competing on the women’s team.
It also wants Penn to issue a statement saying that the university will comply with Title IX in all of its athletic programs, and has called on the school to send a letter to each female athlete whose “individual recognition is restored expressing an apology on behalf of the University for allowing her educational experience in athletics to be marred by sex discrimination.”
If Thomas’ NCAA title in the 500 free is stripped, Florida’s Emma Weyant, who was representing Virginia at the time, would be elevated to NCAA champion.
“Little girls who look up to Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today’s action – the Trump Administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or compete in female categories,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.
“UPenn has a choice to make: do the right thing for its female students and come into full compliance with Title IX immediately or continue to advance an extremist political project that violates federal antidiscrimination law and puts UPenn’s federal funding at risk.”
In March, the Trump Administration suspended $175 million in federal funding for Penn over its decision to allow Thomas to compete in the 2021-22 season.
One month prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.
So many people mad and defending this cheating act is unbelievable. Good for something to be done, bad it was even allowed. For those who speak negatively on those who stood up for themselves, shame on you keyboard warriors.
Had to look up who this Paula Scanlan was that girls are supposedly looking up to… What exactly am I missing besides the D3 times from a D1 athlete and the pretty limited participation in collegiate swimming over her time of eligibility? While I can sympathize with the mishandling of locker room privacy, these two aforementioned girls remain absolute losers for how shamelessly they’ve been grifting about an issue that hasn’t been a legitimate problem in the NCAA since adjustments were made post-2022 season.
I mean, it already happened. Everyone knows about it. I hate political theater and pandering like this so damn much.
Good! This should have NEVER happened. However, I blame it more on the NCAA. And Penn University was a willing participant.
Imagine still caring about this?
Bet Emma Weyant and her family still cares. Along with many others.
I swear people forget both Penn and Lia followed exactly what the NCAA asked/required. This is insanity, you can disagree personally by what Lia did but you cant argue with the fact that according to the laws in place they did what they had to do
Retroactive legal action was in fact a pretty glaring feature of the decay of the late Roman Republic…
Just trying to distract from all the messes that have been created.
I know people see this whole situation in black and white. However, people need to remember that the NCAA had guidelines back in 2021-2022 on how transgender athletes could compete based on testosterone levels. Schools were following that guidance, much like schools were following CDC guidance on Covid back then. People are free to agree or disagree with Penn, but need to remember there were other parties at play in determining policy.
can’t wait to tell my future daughter the inspirational day when Riley Gaines got one spot closer to getting a medal and women’s sports were saved. long live 4th place Riley!
If Lia’s results are stripped, Riley would still be 5th place – she tied with Lia.
I take back everything! my daughter will not look up to a 5th place finisher.
I remember one of those Facebook “fake” news article coming up a couple years ago saying Lia had been DQ’d and all of her medals had been given to Riley Gaines.
Regardless of where your opinion lies on this controversial topic, I can’t stand the changing of the irreputable facts. They objectively tied for 5th, and if Lia was removed, Riley is still 5th in that race.