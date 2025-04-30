Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Safety Limit on Apnea Time In Junior Artistic Swimming Adopted By EA Bureau

Courtesy: European Aquatics

Apnea time limit regulation for European Aquatics junior artistic swimming events has been approved by the EA Bureau.

For the safety of the athletes, there will be a rule in junior category competitions setting the time limits for apnea (head down under hips level) for all free hybrids (not the technical required elements/TRE’s).

A base mark will be applied to an element where a free hybrid exceeds an apnea time of 25 seconds.

This will apply to all junior events starting May 2025.

Full details available here: https://europeanaquatics.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Adoption-of-Apnea-Time-Limit-Regulation-in-European-Aquatics-Junior-Artistic-Swimming-Events1.pdf

