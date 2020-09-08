TritonWear Analysis: Freestyle Breathing Pattern vs Speed At 200m+ – Part 2

On The Fly: TritonWear Analyzes Components of Butterfly Success As swimmers grow older and gain more experience, how do these changes affect their butterfly stroke count and time underwater? TritonWear has the answers.

Breaststroke Breakdown: TritonWear Reveals Trends Across Age Groups As young swimmers continue to grow in age, height, and ability, how do these changes affect their breaststroke development? TritonWear looks into the data.

Back For More: TritonWear Analyzes Backstroke Efficiency As young swimmers grow in age, height, and ability, how do these changes affect their backstroke efficiency? TritonWear has the answers.