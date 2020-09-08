Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #209

by Dan Dingman 0

September 08th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder FINS – Snorkel on Free/ rd 2 Back Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming,
    1 x 50 :45
    1 x 100 1:30
    1 x 150 2:15
    1 x 200 3:00

6 x Kick/swim sequence
    75 Kick 1:20 Build Des 25’s
    25 Swim :35 Catch up stroke
    25 Swim :35 Build Pinky Style

4 x Main Kick/Swim
        50 :50 Swim (fly/bk)
        3 x 25 Breast :30 Focus on breakout style and form (elbows) (Backstrokers work breakouts)

IM/Free Capacity Ladder
5 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50
1 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30
4 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50
2 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30
3 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50
3 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30
2 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50
4 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30
1 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50
5 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30

LD – 600 AE    

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

