Torri Huske Threatens Janet Hu’s VHSL records at Class 6 State Meet

2018 VHSL Class 6 State Meet

February 16-17th

Oakton High School, Oakton, VA

Short course yards

Results

TOP 10 TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

1. James Madison High School – 217.5

2. Yorktown High School – 207

3. Robinson Secondary School – 143

4. Centreville High School – 135.5

5. James River High School – 134.5

6. West Potomac High School – 134

7. First Colonial hs – 131

8. Woodson Cavaliers – 105

9. Lake Braddock Secondary School – 101

10. Floyd E Kellam High School – 96

BOYS

1. Langley High School – 235

2. James Madison High School – 186

3. Oakton High School – 177

4. Robinson Secondary School – 152

5. Battlefield High School – 133

6. Osbourn Park High School – 126

7. Woodson Cavaliers – 123

8. Washington-Lee High School – 119

9. Cosby High School – 109

10. Yorktown High School – 108

At the 2018 VHSL (Virginia Hish School League) Class 6 State Meet, the James Madison girls won the team title in a tight battle with Yorktown, while the Langley boys won the team title comfortably. While there were 38 state records broken between the other 4 classes of VHSL state meets, there weren’t any broken at the class 6 meet, but there were several swimmers that narrowly missed records.

Torri Huske, a freshman, won the girls 50 free and 100 fly, just barely missing the class 6 and overall VHSL state records held by Janet Hu. Huske blasted a 22.39 in the 50 free to win by .60 seconds over runner-up Lexi Cuomo. Just 15 years old, Huske’s time landed her 26th on the USA Swimming all-time list for 15-16 year olds. The VHSL record sits at 22.29 from Janet Hu in 2014. Huske then went 52.64 to win the 100 fly, again narrowly missing Hu’s VHSL record of 52.46. That time landed Huske 15th on the all-time list. Lexi Cuomo came in 2nd again, posting a 53.05, while Cal recruit and National team member Cassidy Bayer came in 3rd at 53.07.

Another freshman, Anthony Grimm, threw down spectacular performances in the 200 medley relay, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 free relay. Grimm started out the meet by leading off the winning Oakton 200 medley relay in a stunning 22.20. The relay went on to win by nearly 2 seconds, posting a 1:33.42. In the 100 back, Grimm won with a 49.15, marking himself as the only swimmer under 50 seconds. He took that 100 out in a fast 23.68. He also came in 2nd in the 100 fly, posting a 49.30 to event-winner Blake Manoff’s 49.02. Manoff will compete for Virginia Tech next year. Grimm also anchored the Oakton 200 free relay with a blistering 20.28 in prelims. In finals, he split 20.6, and the relay came in 8th.

Tyler Zuyus won the boys 200 free with a 1:37.58, narrowly missing the class 6 record of 1:37.42. He finished a second ahead of runner-up Noah Desman (1:38.61). Zuyus held his first 3 50s under 25 seconds (22.7/24.6/24.9), and his last 50 was 25.16. Cassidy Bayer won the 200 free in a lifetime best of 1:46.92, just narrowly out-touching Emily Hetzer, who went 1:47.08. Hetzer, an Auburn recruit, was charging on the final 50, throwing down a 26.88 final split. Hetzer also won the 500 free in a 4:46.99, finishing 7 seconds ahead of the field.