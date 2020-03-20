Toronto Titans Announce Blake Pieroni & Anton McKee as Newest ISL Additions

The Toronto Titans, one of 2 new teams that will join the International Swimming League (ISL) in year 2, have announced two more non-Canadians for their inaugural league roster.

American sprinter Blake Pieroni and Icelandic breaststroker Anton McKee will join the team this season. That gives the team 5 announced swimmers so far, adding to Kylie Masse, Kayla Sanchez, and Michael Chadwick.

Pieroni is the 2nd American male sprinter that the team has announced so far, joining Chadwick in a men’s sprint group that will have a very south-of-the-border flavor next season. Pieroni has a little more range than Chadwick, able to go up to the 200 free and probably even the 400 free in a pinch. Pieroni is also a serviceable sprint butterflier, though he probably won’t be the team’s first choice there.

Last season, racing for the 4th-place LA Current, Pieroni picked up a win at the U.S. Derby meet in the 200 free in a time of 1:43.48. That meet, where he scored 16 total points, was his best performance of the season. In total, he earned 59 MVP points throughout the season, which ranked him 76th in the league.

At the Last Vegas finale, he finished 2nd in the 200 free in a lifetime best swim of 1:41.96, but just 8th in the 400 free – 6-and-a-half seconds behind the 7th-place finisher, his teammate Andrew Seliskar (but inside the minimum time standard). While Pieroni didn’t go any best times during last year’s ISL season, his best swim in the 400 free is much more competitive.

Pieroni’s Lifetime Bests:

SCM LCM 50 free 21.34 22.03 100 free 46.25 47.87 200 free 1:41.15 1:45.93 400 free 3:41.79 3:53.98 100 fly 52.04 54.01

The 27-year old McKee, who trained collegiately at the University of Alabama, was a versatile collegian who competed in breaststroke and middle distance freestyle races. As a pro, though, he’s gone essentially entirely to breaststroke races.

McKee didn’t participate in season 1 of the ISL, but as a swimmer who is better in short course than long course, he’s a good fit for the league’s short course meters format.

The holder of 17 Icelandic National Records, McKee performs well over all 3 breaststroke distances. In December at the 2019 European Short Course Championships, he swam lifetime bests in the 50, 100, and 200 meter breaststroke events. His best finish was 4th in the 200 breaststroke.

His 200 breaststroke time would have won at 6 out of 8 ISL meets last season, though his best from outside of a European or World Championship meet of 2:07.04 means that he’ll have to find ways to swim fast more often in the league’s multi-meet format.

McKee’s Lifetime Bests: