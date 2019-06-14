Top Quotes From Final Night Of Aussie World Trials (Video)

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

The 2019 Aussie World Swimming Trials wrapped up in style, with 27 swimmers ultimately being named to the roster for Gwangju. Among them are the likes of Kyle Chalmers, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Emma McKeon, the Campbell sisters, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Kaylee McKeown, among many other medal hopefuls.

After her terrific 100m free and 50m free performances here in Brisbane, Olympian Bronte Campbell stated, “I am so happy with that and I think it’s been shown what women’s freestyle is in this country, and it’s pretty incredible.

“You have the 200m which is absolutely world-class and the 100m where you have to go under 52.5 to get an individual spot on the team, and then again tonight Emma going faster than her PB again in the 50m.

“It is a huge honour, it has always been tough races to get into and that is why we are so good. It’s that we have always had two or three other girls pushing both of us along and each other.

“It means a lot, it has been a very disrupted prep and I was really proud of my time last night and really happy with that, it’s .05 off my best ever time so you can’t laugh at that.”

3-time winner here McKeown said about her 200m back swim, “I haven’t been under 2:07 in about two years since last world champs, so it’s good to be back at that speed and get a bit of confidence,” said McKeown.

“I think we’ve just changed it up a bit and our training environment up at the university is really good and I’m grateful for all the support staff and obviously my coaches, we just managed to put it together really well.”

An emotional Thomas Fraser-Holmes stated on-deck, “It’s just a really good effort to be back here. I’ve done a lot of training on my own, I’ve done 40-50km weeks on my own and you sort of think, ‘is it worth it?’ and on night’s like this, it’s definitely worth it, when you get a qualifying time and make the team.

“I get a chance to represent my country again and represent it the best I can – I’m just really stoked to be back here.”

But the video below is all about celebrating the hard work that’s just been done, yet recognizing there’s still a job to do next month.