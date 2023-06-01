Top High School Recruits Show Out at Elmbrook Swim Club | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

SwimSwam traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to film practice with Elmbrook Swim Club. Elmbrook is a gold medal swim club who have broken multiple NAG records over the last 5 years. They are currently the home of #2 recruit Campbell Stoll (Texas) and #5 recruit Lucy Thomas (Stanford) in the high school class of 2023.
SwimSwam CEO Gold Medal Mel Stewart came to give a talk and show his gold medal to start things off, then head coach Brent Boock took the athletes through an active recovery set:
2x
- 3x (75 @ 1:00 PACE + 75 EZ @ 1:00)
- 2x (75 @ 1:00 PACE + 50 EZ @ 1:00)
- 1x (75 @ 1:00 PACE + 25 EZ @ 1:00)
- 100 FAST w/ Fins